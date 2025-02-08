Support our Sponsors
Gullotta House Charity Plunge - 2025
Sleepy Hollow News
Legislation Proposed to Extend SH’s Stewardship of Kingsland Point Park

February 8, 2025

By Rick Pezzullo—

Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins introduced legislation last week to extend the Inter-Municipal Agreement (IMA) with the Village of Sleepy Hollow to continue operating and maintaining Kingsland Point Park through December 31, 2027.

The IMA, in place since 2003, enables Sleepy Hollow to preserve and manage the park’s 18 acres of parkland along the Hudson River, which is home to the historic Tarrytown Lighthouse, operated by the county’s Parks Department.

“Sleepy Hollow has been a tremendous steward of Kingsland Point Park and a partner to Westchester County and our nationally accredited parks over the last 22 years,” Jenkins stated. “From its iconic and historic lighthouse to its community dog park to the incredible rolling views of the Hudson River, Kingsland Point Park will remain in good hands through the extension of this longstanding Inter-Municipal Agreement.”

Besides the Lighthouse, which was recently restored, the park includes a gazebo and pavilions, playgrounds, a dog park and community art.

“Kingsland Point Park is a beloved treasure of Sleepy Hollow, offering breathtaking views of the Hudson River and a space for our residents to gather, play, and reflect,” said Sleepy Hollow Mayor Martin Rutyna. “Our village has been proud to maintain and continually enhance the park since the IMA was first enacted in 2003. This extension with Westchester County is important for the continued preservation of this special place and its rich history for all who visit for years to come.”

Jenkins’ proposal is expected to be approved by the county Board of Legislators.

