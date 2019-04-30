Lee Mintzer Painting Exhibit at ONA in Tarrytown

by Linda Viertel –

Lee Mintzer turned 95 on January 12, 2019, and until recently has been painting for over 50 years. In the 1970’s she studied with Akeba Emmanual and George Koro, developing skills in painting sculpture and welding. Now, fourteen of her oil paintings are on display at ONA.

Her still lives, landscapes and abstract work are filled with vibrant color, a love of the natural world, and a deep sense of composition. Reminiscent of Van Gogh, Gauguin and Cezanne, each of her pieces, curated by Ona Cohn and Peter Fiore, display Mintzer’s deft painterly skills in a variety of compositions.

Rolling fields of wildflowers spread out against rich green hills, dense trees and billowy clouds. Another canvas displays outsized, richly colored, robust roses in the foreground against an abstracted landscape built of intensely multihued forms. Deep orange poppies nestle under a commanding tree, in a Van Gogh-like piece, with a soft green field in the middle ground melding into a luminous sky.

Two of her most unusual pieces could not be more opposite: one depicts the back of a woman in black, her long hair flowing against her undulating dress, standing on a balcony next to an abundantly flowering plant. The other, her largest canvas in the exhibit, is decorative: liquid, biomorphic shapes in turquoise, blues and greens tumble into one another.

Two cypress trees dominate a southern Mediterranean Fauvist landscape, painted in saturated hot reds, oranges and yellows with a sky of complimentary cool blues. Tilted cottages give a subtle hint of Chagall, and dark outlines reference Van Gogh. For sheer beauty, her close-up of deep red and shining white flowers swaying in the breeze command attention against the surrounding vibrant greenery.

What better way to celebrate Mother’s Day then to witness this 95-year-old artist’s talents?

If You Go

ONA

53 Main Street

914-514-8981

www.onatarrytown.com

Hours: Wed.-Sun. 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Available for viewing now; celebration

“opening” on Mother’s Day weekend,

Saturday, May 11.