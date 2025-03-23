Learning More About The Holocaust

Rabbi Mara Young of Woodlands Community Temple recently initiated a series on cable TV and on our Greenburgh you tube channel- interviews with children of Holocaust Survivors –highlighting how their parents overcame the Holocaust. We will also share the interviews with the Greenburgh Library, Westchester County Historical Archives.

This series is part of a living history initiative that the town has organized. We have conducted interviews with 150 veterans of World War II and the Korean conflict, have supported the Black History museum exhibits, have interviewed survivors of 9-11 from Greenburgh among other initiatives.

I would like to encourage representatives of the Hispanic Irish, Indian, Italian, Muslim, Chinese, Japanese, Hindu, Sikh,, Pakistan and other ethnic communities to also consider hosting a similar show highlighting the struggles your family experienced coming to our country during the last century. These living history stories will be treasured by future generations and will help them have a better understanding the challenges our families faced.

Support our Sponsors



If interested in hosting a show please e mail me at pfeiner@greenburghny.com) or call me at 914 438 1343. We provide the crew, do the editing. There is no cost to participate.

PAUL FEINER

Greenburgh Town Supervisor