League to Host Tarrytown Village Elections Forums

September 28, 2023

The League of Women Voters of the Rivertowns announces a virtual Candidates Forum for candidates for Mayor and Trustees in the Village of Tarrytown.

The Forum will be a Zoom webinar on Thursday, October 12, 2023. The Mayoral candidates will appear from 7:00 to 7:45 p.m. and the Trustee candidates from 7:45 to 9:00 p.m. The forum can be viewed live by pre-registration at https://bit.ly/Tarryforum. There will be no audience participation.

Questions must be submitted ahead of time either at registration or by email to

info@lwv-rivertowns.org. The deadline for submission of questions is 9:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 10.

Questions will be vetted by a committee of League members who will submit them to the moderatorprior to the start of the Forum. The League is partnering with Disability Rights New York to provide live American Sign Language interpretation.

Incumbent Mayor Karen Brown, running on the Democratic line, is being challenged by Douglas Zollo, who is running on the Republican and Village First Party lines. There are six candidates running for three open Trustee positions. The Democratic candidates for Trustee are David Kim, Rebecca McGovern, and Effie Phillips-Staley. All three of the Democrats are incumbents. The Republican and Village First Party candidates for Trustee are Peter Bartolacci, John Callanan and Haydee McCarthy. The event will be recorded and made available on the Rivertowns League website and other media locations.