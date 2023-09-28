Sponsor
Donate to The Hudson Independent
Tarrytown News

League to Host Tarrytown Village Elections Forums

The debates will be available on Zoom
September 28, 2023

The League of Women Voters of the Rivertowns announces a virtual Candidates Forum for candidates for Mayor and Trustees in the Village of Tarrytown.
The Forum will be a Zoom webinar on Thursday, October 12, 2023. The Mayoral candidates will appear from 7:00 to 7:45 p.m. and the Trustee candidates from 7:45 to 9:00 p.m. The forum can be viewed live by pre-registration at https://bit.ly/Tarryforum. There will be no audience participation.
Questions must be submitted ahead of time either at registration or by email to
info@lwv-rivertowns.org. The deadline for submission of questions is 9:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 10.

Questions will be vetted by a committee of League members who will submit them to the moderatorprior to the start of the Forum. The League is partnering with Disability Rights New York to provide live American Sign Language interpretation.

Sponsor
Work for The Hud Indy

Incumbent Mayor Karen Brown, running on the Democratic line, is being challenged by Douglas Zollo, who is running on the Republican and Village First Party lines. There are six candidates running for three open Trustee positions. The Democratic candidates for Trustee are David Kim, Rebecca McGovern, and Effie Phillips-Staley. All three of the Democrats are incumbents. The Republican and Village First Party candidates for Trustee are Peter Bartolacci, John Callanan and Haydee McCarthy. The event will be recorded and made available on the Rivertowns League website and other media locations.

Read or leave a comment on this story...

Sponsor
Andrea Martone - Tarrytown, Sleepy Hollow real estate agent
League to Host Tarrytown Village Elections Forums

League to Host Tarrytown Village Elections Forums

September 28, 2023
The League of Women Voters of the Rivertowns announces a virtual Candidates Forum for candidates for Mayor and Trustees in the...
Read More
Local Women Express Support for Walk for Breast and Ovarian Cancer

Local Women Express Support for Walk for Breast and Ovarian Cancer

September 28, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo--- Rita Rexhaj, owner of Marak Salon on Ashford Ave. in Dobbs Ferry, lost her mom and sister...
Read More
The Extended Family Joins the JCC

The Extended Family Joins the JCC

September 27, 2023
By Shana Liebman-- On September 19, the Extended Family, a community-based organization for disabled adults, opened a second location at...
Read More

Dobbs Ferry Library 2023 October Programs (Adults)

September 27, 2023
Adult Programs October 2023 Virtual Program: Dreaminar -- Understanding Our Dreams Wednesday, September 27 6:30 - 8:30 PMDo you have...
Read More

Dobbs Ferry Library 2023 October Programs (Children)

September 27, 2023
Children's Programs October 2023 Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration Saturdays, September 30 & October 7 3:00 - 5:00 PM All Ages...
Read More
Spooktacular Events Planned Locally for Halloween Season

Spooktacular Events Planned Locally for Halloween Season

September 27, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo---  As Village of Sleepy Hollow Mayor Martin Rutyna said, “Few places on the planet celebrate Halloween like...
Read More
Buy An Irvington Bulldog. It Won’t Bite

Buy An Irvington Bulldog. It Won’t Bite

September 26, 2023
Now you can bid to own your favorite bulldog from this summer's installation on Irvington's Main Street! Our online auction...
Read More
High School Football Players Nominated for Prestigious Award

High School Football Players Nominated for Prestigious Award

September 25, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo---  Two local high school football standouts are in the running for a prestigious award championed by the...
Read More
Irvington Senior Center Calendar for October 2023

Irvington Senior Center Calendar for October 2023

September 25, 2023
Read More
How to Be Happy, 1953

How to Be Happy, 1953

September 23, 2023
HOW TO BE HAPPY, 1953: Vs. Now...Not So Much By Krista Madsen– If my reward for unhoarding my parents was finding How to Be...
Read More
print iconPrint
0 notes
11 views
bookmark icon