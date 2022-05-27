Advertisement
Politics

League Schedules June 8 92nd Assembly District Primary Debate

• Bookmarks: 8

May 27, 2022

The League of Women Voters of the Rivertowns announces a virtual Candidates Forum for New York’s 92nd Assembly District Democratic primary election. Incumbent Assemblyman Thomas J. Abinanti is being challenged by Westchester County Legislator MaryJane Shimsky, who represents the 12th County Legislative District.

The Forum is scheduled for Wednesday, June 8, 2022, from 7:00 to 8:00 p.mThe Forum can be viewed live by pre-registration. The event will be recorded and made available onthe League website and other media locations. There will be no audience participation. Questions maybe submitted ahead of time and will be vetted by a committee of League members who will submitthem to the moderator of the Forum.To register for the Forum and to submit questions, go to https://bit.ly/Assemblycf

For more information, go to info@lwv-rivertowns.org.

