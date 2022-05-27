Politics League Schedules June 8 92nd Assembly District Primary Debate Published 2 hours ago2h ago • Bookmarks: 8 May 27, 2022 The League of Women Voters of the Rivertowns announces a virtual Candidates Forum for New York’s 92nd Assembly District Democratic primary election. Incumbent Assemblyman Thomas J. Abinanti is being challenged by Westchester County Legislator MaryJane Shimsky, who represents the 12th County Legislative District. The Forum is scheduled for Wednesday, June 8, 2022, from 7:00 to 8:00 p.m. The Forum can be viewed live by pre-registration. The event will be recorded and made available onthe League website and other media locations. There will be no audience participation. Questions maybe submitted ahead of time and will be vetted by a committee of League members who will submitthem to the moderator of the Forum.To register for the Forum and to submit questions, go to https://bit.ly/Assemblycf For more information, go to info@lwv-rivertowns.org.Advertisement Advertisement Community News Video and Audio Feed the People May 27, 2022 By Shana Liebman-- One of the year’s most illuminating documentaries opens today: Feed the People profiles superhero-chef José Andrés and... Read More Politics League Schedules June 8 92nd Assembly District Primary Debate May 27, 2022 The League of Women Voters of the Rivertowns announces a virtual Candidates Forum for New York’s 92nd Assembly District Democratic primary... Read More Community News Dobbs Ferry News Irvington News Local News Our Schools Two New School Administrators Appointed in Irvington, Dobbs Ferry May 27, 2022 By Rick Pezzullo-- Two new administrators have been appointed in the Irvington and Dobbs Ferry school districts for the 2022-2023... Read More Arts & Entertainment News & Events Dobbs Ferry News Broadway Training Center Back “Together at Last” May 26, 2022 After two tough years under the cloud of the pandemic, the Broadway Training Center (BTC) of Westchester re-emerged to put... Read More Arts & Entertainment News & Events Modern Witches May 26, 2022 In celebration of Pride Month, River’s Edge Theatre Company and Tres Brujas are teaming up to produce Modern Witches. The... Read More Community News Irvington News Irvington Historical Society Awarded Grant to Upgrade Its Technology May 26, 2022 By Barrett Seaman— The Irvington Historical Society (IHS) has been awarded a $5,000 grant by the Museum Association of New... Read More Irvington News Local News Our Schools Pocantico Hills News Local Superintendents Address School Shooting in Texas May 25, 2022 By Rick Pezzullo--- Two local school superintendents reached out to the community to address Tuesday’s elementary school shooting in Uvalde,... Read More Politics Top News ‘Mondaire, We Hardly Knew Ye’ May 22, 2022 By Barrett Seaman— This story has been updated as of May 24, 2:30 p.m. After two years of political wrangling... Read More Community News Local News Sleepy Hollow News Sleepy Hollow Boards Wrestle With Proposed Zoning Changes May 19, 2022 By Barrett Seaman-- When a Sleepy Hollow resident voiced concern that the village’s plan to “repeal and replace” the zoning... Read More Community News Dobbs Ferry News Local News Our Schools Pocantico Hills News Sleepy Hollow News Tarrytown News Local School Budgets Approved Easily May 18, 2022 By Rick Pezzullo--- On Tuesday, May 17, voters in local school districts overwhelmingly approved budgets for the 2022-2023 calendar. In... Read More 8 recommendedShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint