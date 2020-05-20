League of Women Voters to Hold Virtual Forum for Westchester County District Attorney Primary Candidates

The League of Women Voters of Westchester County Education Foundation announced Tuesday that it will sponsor a virtual Candidates Forum for candidates in the Democratic Party Primary Election for Westchester District Attorney.

The virtual forum is scheduled for Thursday May 28, 2020 from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The two candidates in the primary are Mimi Rocah and Anthony A. Scarpino, Jr.

As it is neither practical nor prudent for participants to be co-located for this event, the League will use the cloud-based video conferencing application Zoom and participants will join from their chosen remote locations.

The Forum will be live-streamed and also be recorded for subsequent viewing on the county and local League of Women Voters’ websites through Primary Election Day, June 23. The League is soliciting questions from the public to be posed to the candidates.

“The League’s Candidates Forums provide residents with the opportunity to hear from all candidates on important issues in a calm, respectful, nonpartisan environment that encourages civil discourse,” says League of Women Voters of Westchester President Marylou Green. “We are particularly pleased to bring the candidates together virtually, as options for interaction between candidates and voters are greatly curtailed at this time.”

To register to view the live-streaming go to https://bit.ly/lwvwdalive

The Forum will be live streamed on the League of Women Voters of Westchester Facebook page

Questions for the candidates to be asked during the Forum may be submitted via https://bit.ly/lwvwdaq.

For more information contact Judie Gorenstein, (914) 231-5534, Judiel728@aol.com