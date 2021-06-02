League of Women Voters of White Plains Annual Member Meeting

Village Government Village of Irvington Village of Tarrytown Tarrytown Village News Village of Sleepy Hollow Village of Dobbs Ferry Schools...Read More
June 2, 2021
|
|
|
Share the News!
Feiner Stresses Experience Edge Over Young in Democratic Primary Forum
June 1, 2021
By Brianna Staudt Incumbent Paul Feiner emphasized constituent services, experience and “progressive” accomplishments while challenger Tasha Young called for systemic...Read More
On a Gray Memorial Day, the Ceremonies and the Crowds Returned
May 31, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— There were no parades—unless one counts the walk from Irvington’s Main Street down the Aqueduct to Memorial...Read More
Irvington’s David Imamura Named Chair Of The State’s Independent Redistricting Commission
May 31, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— The pieces are coming together that will ultimately determine the political map of New York State for...Read More
White Supremacist Banner Hung—Then Removed—From Ashford Avenue Bridge
May 30, 2021
By Barrett Seaman-- Drivers on the southbound Saw Mill River Parkway early Sunday morning faced a large banner hanging from...Read More
Village Tax Rates to Rise Modestly for 2021-22
May 30, 2021
By Brianna Staudt Village tax rates will rise modestly heading into the new fiscal year June 1 as local governments...Read More
Irvington’s Dr. Kathy Kaufman Named to New Post at Westchester DA’s Office
May 27, 2021
By Barrett Seaman-- Feeling a need for more robust analysis of prosecution patterns, Westchester District Attorney Mimi Rocah has...Read More
BLM Sign Defacement in East Irvington Breeds More BLM Signs
May 25, 2021
On the eve of the one-year anniversary of George Floyd’s murder, Roger Burkhardt and Jane Fankhanel put a fresh Black...Read More
Local Leaders Reflect on One-Year Anniversary of George Floyd’s Murder
May 25, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- On May 25, 2020, George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, was murdered in Minneapolis, Minnesota by a...Read More
Latimer Declares State of Westchester is Strong in Annual Address
May 23, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- Westchester County Executive George Latimer delivered his fourth State of the County Address in the Legislative Chambers...Read More