League of Women Voters of White Plains Annual Member Meeting

You are cordially invited to the League of Women Voters of White Plains 2021 Annual Member Meeting to be held via Zoom on

. Please register in advance for the Zoom meeting by clicking the button above.

This meeting is our opportunity to brief members and friends of the League on what we have accomplished this past year and what is planned for the coming year.

The League is only as strong as its members and we appreciate your support. We encourage you to come to the meeting and tell us how we’re doing. Where do you think the League should focus its efforts and resources going forward? We are effective if we’re focusing on the areas that are important to you and where you want to be actively involved.

For further information contact lwvwp.president@gmail.com

Stephen Cohen

President