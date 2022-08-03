League Debates Tease Out Differences in CD-17 Candidates

August 3, 2022

By Barrett Seaman—

Both the political and the physical landscape have changed in New York’s 17th Congressional District (CD-17) over the past two years. In 2020, there were eight candidates (winnowed down from 12) in the Democratic primary; this year, there are two..

In a political version of musical chairs, Sean Patrick Maloney of Cold Spring, the five-term incumbent in CD-18, which is centered just to the north, turned southward. Maloney’s move caused the district’s one-term incumbent, Mondaire Jones, to bolt to a reconfigured District 10 in the middle of New York City. Many local progressives believe Maloney should have stuck it out as a moderate candidate to keep CD-18 in the Democrats’ column, leaving Jones as their representative..

Taking up the mantle of progressive anger at Maloney was Alessandra Biaggi, 36, granddaughter of longtime Bronx Congressman Mario Biaggi and of the same political mold as Jones, 16th District Representative Jamaal Bowman and Queens Representative Alexandria Occasio-Cortez, the leader of The Squad.

Biaggi lives in Pelham, which falls in District 16, but federal law does not require candidates for Congress to reside in the district they represent–as long as they live within the state.

Thus, the choice facing Democratic voters* on August 23rd (early voting starts on the 13th) is between Maloney, openly gay with an interracial family, considered moderate but with plenty of party-line credentials, versus Biaggi, a two-term state senator promoting a down-the-line, pro-choice, Medicare for all, Green New Deal progressive agenda with boundless Millennial energy.

On the Republican side, which has not held the seat since Guy Molinari in the early 1980s, there are five registered candidates, four of whom turned out for a League of Women Voters debate (via Zoom) on July 29th. Few discernible policy differences emerged among the four—retired bankers Charles Falciglia and William Faulkner, marketing executive Jack Schrepel and incumbent State Assemblyman Mike Lawler, who distinguished himself from the others by dint of his political experience, consisting of one term in Albany and his work for former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino.

Clockwise from top left: William Faulkner, Charles Falciglia, Jack Schrepel, moderator John Hessel, and Mike Lawler

All four called for less government spending, more support for police, secure borders and energy independence. While all approved of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, three of the four thought the states should decide the issue, Schrepel alone said he thought it was a national issue that should be decided by referendum, with only women voting.

Lawler appears to have separated himself from the field and has been concentrating his energy on attacking Sean Patrick Maloney, whom he clearly sees as his likely opponent in November. Calling the Congressman “the Biden Administration’s biggest cheerleader,” he rails against “the disastrous, inflationary Biden-Pelosi-Maloney agenda.” He has even tarred him with creating the controversial cashless bail system, a product entirely of New York State’s legislators, including Alessandra Biaggi.

With a ten-year voting record to shoot at, Maloney drew plenty of fire from Biaggi in their August 1 League debate. A repeated point of her attacks was Maloney’s record as chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC), a position from which he has doled out millions in campaign funds—sometimes to candidates around the country that have espoused policies outside the Democratic party’s consensus agenda.

She accused him of accepting hundreds of thousands of dollars in corporate PAC donations from groups that have blocked Democrat-sponsored legislation, including $650,000 from the healthcare industry and Big Pharma. “My opponent,” she said, “used hard-earned party contributions to prop up anti-choice election deniers.”

For sure, money will play a role in this primary. As of the end of the June reporting period, Maloney had raised more than five times Biaggi’s contributions, which were about double what Republican Lawler had raised.

Maloney’s weapon of choice in the debate was his experience in Washington. “I’ve been serving the Hudson Valley for ten years. Look at my record: 40 pieces of legislation signed into law.” On several occasions, he hitched his wagon to recent legislative successes by the Biden Administration, claiming to have been a supporting factor in Congress.

His most pointed attacks were aimed at Biaggi’s ideological purity. When she advocated Medicare for all, he countered that it was far too expensive and that it lacked a provision for private insurance for those who want it. He cited his support from labor—”all the unions that have endorsed have endorsed me–” because of their support for negotiated health plans.

“We’ve got to avoid this pie-in-the-sky stuff and just get results for people,” he said. “I’ve been working across the aisle, because you’ve got to work with people to get things done. I’m the guy who will take imperfect progress over perfect gridlock any time.”

Voter reaction to Biaggi’s progressive orthodoxy will differ, depending on where voters live in the new CD-17. Those in the southern sections, including the rivertowns, will find it appealing, whereas those in more conservative/moderate communities to the north and across the river may find it off-putting. One way or another, in all likelihood, the district will once again be represented by a Democrat in Washington.

*This just in from the League of Women Voters of Westchester:

“The deadline to register with a party or to change party affiliation is now August 11th. Applications must be received by a board of elections on this date. Any application received on or after August 12th will not be effective immediately, but will become effective seven days after the August primary (August 30, 2022).

This closes the loophole that would have allowed voters to change party affiliation by voting via affidavit ballot or a court order in the August primary.

