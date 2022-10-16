Advertisement
Obituaries

Lawrence Giordano

October 16, 2022

Lawrence Joseph Giordano, beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend passed away on Oct. 13, 2022 at Columbia Presbyterian Hospital after long lasting health complications.

Larry was born to Clautilde and Aneillo Giordano in Manhattan on Aug 17, 1940. He graduated High School in 1958. He loved working on cars and motorcycles. Larry became a member of Local Union #3 in 1960. He loved being an electrician and being around all his union buddies. In 1995 he suffered a stroke and was forced to retire.

Larry was married to Joanne on Oct 13, 1962. They lived in Yonkers NY and raised a family of 5 children. Larry loved going to the Poconos on the weekend where he had a house in a beautiful lake community.

Larry is predeceased by his wife Joanne, son Lawrence Jr and daughter Margaret. He is survived by his sons Anthony (Cindy), William (Dawn) and daughter Jeanice (Kurt); seven grandchildren, Nicholas, Alexa, Brittany, Kurt, Charlie, Jacob and Kristianna.

