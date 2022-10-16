Obituaries Lawrence Giordano Published 2 mins ago2 mins ago October 16, 2022 Lawrence Joseph Giordano, beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend passed away on Oct. 13, 2022 at Columbia Presbyterian Hospital after long lasting health complications. Larry was born to Clautilde and Aneillo Giordano in Manhattan on Aug 17, 1940. He graduated High School in 1958. He loved working on cars and motorcycles. Larry became a member of Local Union #3 in 1960. He loved being an electrician and being around all his union buddies. In 1995 he suffered a stroke and was forced to retire. Larry was married to Joanne on Oct 13, 1962. They lived in Yonkers NY and raised a family of 5 children. Larry loved going to the Poconos on the weekend where he had a house in a beautiful lake community. Larry is predeceased by his wife Joanne, son Lawrence Jr and daughter Margaret. He is survived by his sons Anthony (Cindy), William (Dawn) and daughter Jeanice (Kurt); seven grandchildren, Nicholas, Alexa, Brittany, Kurt, Charlie, Jacob and Kristianna. Read or leave a comment on this story... Community NewsSleepy Hollow NewsTarrytown News TaSH Vendors Team Up With High School To Distribute Surplus Food October 15, 2022 By Barrett Seaman— All seven of the local farmers and one baker who regularly set up shop at the Saturday... Read More Community NewsIrvington NewsRivertowns SportsSchool News Irvington Superintendent Rips Football Team 9/11 Tribute October 15, 2022 By Rick Pezzullo--- Irvington Superintendent of Schools Kristopher Harrison took issue last week with the varsity football team’s tribute to... Read More Government & PoliticsTop News Few Holds Barred in District 17 Debate October 13, 2022 By Barrett Seaman-- If the degree of feistiness by both parties in a League of Women Voters debate is an... Read More Rivertowns SportsSleepy Hollow NewsTarrytown NewsTop News 1972 Champion Sleepy Hollow Football Team Celebrates 50-Year Anniversary October 13, 2022 By Rick Pezzullo--- When members of the 1972 Sleepy Hollow High School varsity football team got together Oct. 8 at... Read More Arts & Entertainment Humorist Paula Poundstone’s ‘Never Ending Tour’ Returns to Tarrytown October 12, 2022 By W.B. King-- When asked what’s going through her mind when performing, comedian Paula Poundstone paused for a moment before... Read More Community NewsSleepy Hollow News Sleepy Hollow Street Fair Draws Thousands To Beekman Avenue October 9, 2022 By Robert Kimmel-- Beekman Avenue, Sleepy Hollow's main street, became a huge outdoor market Saturday, bringing thousands of visitors to... Read More Arts & EntertainmentTarrytown News Adrian Belew, Todd Rundgren Bring All-Star Band Celebrating David Bowie’s Music to Tarrytown October 7, 2022 By W.B. King--- The year was 1977. A struggling musician was driving up 21 First Avenue South in Nashville in... Read More Government & PoliticsTarrytown NewsTop News Hearing Scheduled on Cannabis Dispensary Regulations in Tarrytown October 7, 2022 By Rick Pezzullo-- The Tarrytown Board of Trustees has scheduled a public hearing on proposed zoning amendments regarding the regulation... Read More Community NewsTarrytown News The Y Honors Drew Fixell October 6, 2022 By Barrett Seaman-- The YMCA of Tarrytown’s fundraiser on Friday, September 30th was not only a chance for the Y... Read More Community NewsSleepy Hollow News Sleepy Hollow’s Street Fair: Bigger And Better Than Ever October 4, 2022 By Robert Kimmel-- Thousands of visitors are expected at the annual Sleepy Hollow Street Fair this Saturday, October 8, as... Read More ShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint