Lawler’s Wrong on Gun Control

September 1, 2023

To the Editor,
After the horrific mass murder in Jacksonville on Saturday, we once again learn  the shooter purchased the weapons legally. We are reminded that we have to chip away at this epidemic of gun violence in our country with an array of gun safety reforms. Congressman Lawler, who says he is  for common sense gun legislation, voted in June for H.J. Res 44, which would loosen a specific gun regulation on pistol braces, an accessory often paired with AR-style firearms. His vote is absolutely unacceptable and is an example that he voices one position but  his vote betrays that position.
Wendy Holtzman 

Peekskill 

