Lawler’s Wrong on Gun Control

September 1, 2023
To the Editor,Read or leave a comment on this story...
After the horrific mass murder in Jacksonville on Saturday, we once again learn the shooter purchased the weapons legally. We are reminded that we have to chip away at this epidemic of gun violence in our country with an array of gun safety reforms. Congressman Lawler, who says he is for common sense gun legislation, voted in June for H.J. Res 44, which would loosen a specific gun regulation on pistol braces, an accessory often paired with AR-style firearms. His vote is absolutely unacceptable and is an example that he voices one position but his vote betrays that position.
