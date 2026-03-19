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Letters-to-the-Editor & Commentary

Lawler’s War and Recession

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March 19, 2026

Representative Lawler’s record tells a simple story: his support for war, higher taxes, costly energy, and rising insurance rates is driving prices up, increasing the national debt, and pushing us toward recession.

You can’t claim to be a champion of affordability when your voting record makes life more expensive for every New Yorker.

Lawler backed the mislabeled “Lower Energy Costs Act,” which actually does the opposite. By cutting clean‑energy investments and locking us into volatile fossil fuels the American economy became more vulnerable. Then without much strategic thinking, Lawler supports Trump’s war in Iran. These poorly thought out policies dramatically demonstrate our new vulnerability by raising the price of oil significantly!

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Economists warn that this toxic combination of supply shocks and fossil‑fuel dependence risks slowing growth, inflating prices, and triggering a recession. This is MAGA trickle down economics. Rising oil prices ripple through the entire economy. Trucking, shipping, and aviation all become costlier, and those costs are passed directly to us (the consumers). Adding Trump and Lawler’s illegal tariffs (a form of sales tax) only piles on more cost, punishing New York families even more.

Don’t forget, Lawler also raised health costs by voting for the Project 2025 budget. That decision increased medical insurance premiums and stripped millions of Americans of coverage, just as job growth stalled and unemployment climbed. Since Trump and Lawler took office in January 2025, unemployment has risen from 3.7% to 4.4%, a reversal from progress to pain.

Mike Lawler is obviously unqualified to lecture New Yorkers about affordability.

We already know the truth: we can’t afford Mike Lawler.

Mark A. Lieberman

Yorktown, NY

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