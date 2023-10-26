Lawler’s support of Speaker Johnson is Unjustified

We are outraged that Mike Lawler, who claims to be a moderate, has endorsed and voted for an election denier and extremist to serve as Speaker of the House and that, on X, he referred to Johnson as “unfailingly kind, smart, principled.”

Rep. Johnson has faced criticism during his time in Congress for leading the legal effort in the House to overturn the 2020 election, sponsoring a federal Don’t Say Gay bill, voting to cut healthcare for veterans, sponsoring resolutions to cut Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid, and supporting a total ban on abortion.

Sara Campbell

Sponsor

CCoHOPE Indivisible (representing members from Cortlandt, Croton on Hudson, Ossining, and Peekskill)

