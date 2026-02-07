Support our Sponsors
Letters-to-the-Editor & Commentary

Lawler’s Irresponsible Co-Sponsorship Is An Affront to Greenland And Denmark

February 7, 2026

To the editor,

Congressman Lawler has recently co-sponsored the Make Greenland Great Again Act. Although the wording of the bill seems harmless, it gives this president undeserved credibility in his misguided attempt to own another nation. Ultimately, co-sponsoring this bill is irresponsible and dangerous because threats against Greenland, and therefore Denmark, a founding member of NATO, directly attack the organization that has underpinned the rules based order which has helped to stabilize the world since the Second World War. In addition, Greenland and the US, as NATO, allies have always cooperated on defense matters.

Yet Trump is determined. “Ownership is very important. “ “ We are going to do something in Greenland whether they like it or not ….”.

Apparently, Congressman Lawler has decided not to hide behind his “moderate” facade any longer. The name of the bill tells all. He has also joined some of the most far right (MAGA) Republicans to co-sponsor this affront to  the people of Greenland and Denmark, who rightly value their sovereign nations.

We need to vote out MAGA Congressman Lawler this November.

Wendy Holtzman
Peekskill

