Lawler Poised to Declare Victory in District 17

November 9, 2022

By Barrett Seaman–

In one of the most expensive and contentious House races in the country, Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee chair Sean Patrick Maloney has apparently lost his bid for re-election. Whether his loss will be viewed as a decisive factor in the Republicans’ likely return to power in Congress won’t be known until some 20 races elsewhere in the country are decided.

Overall in Westchester, Democrats otherwise fared well—particularly in the rivertowns where their candidates for state senate and assembly won by significant margins. While U.S. House of Representative candidates Jamaal Bowman and Maloney each won the county vote, Maloney was soundly defeated by in all other parts of the reconfigured 17th District, by Republican Mike Lawler of Pearl River.

Advertisement



With 95% of the vote counted district-wide, Lawler held a 3,250-vote lead—a one percent margin–but enough to prompt him to schedule a victory announcement for 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday in Pearl River. His margin of victory grew so that by mid-morning Wednesday he had a commanding 13,227 lead.

In Westchester by itself, Maloney won by a 58.4% to 41.6%–or 19,253—margin, but in Putnam, Rockland and Dutchess Counties, Lawler prevailed by no less than ten percentage points in each.

Seeing that Maloney was vulnerable, the Republican Congressional Campaign Committee and other GOP support groups pumped in some $8 million in ads that ran on local television and even on gaming apps. They painted Maloney as soft on crime, which they said was “terrorizing New Yorkers.”

In response, Maloney tagged Lawler as “MAGA Mike,” in an effort to tie him to former President Donald Trump and other rightwing extremists. The sobriquet didn’t stick, however, in large part because Lawler did not question the results of the 2020 election and assiduously avoided mentioning Trump‘s name.

As expected, U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer easily won re-election, as did Andrea Stewart-Cousins, the state Senate Majority Leader who now represents the rivertowns in Albany.

So too did MaryJane Shimsky, who won her 92nd Assembly District seat by 60% to 35% over Carlo Valente of Thornwood. Shimsky, a ten-year county legislator from Dobbs Ferry, had bested longtime incumbent Tom Abinanti in the June primary.

In the local village races, Tarrytown trustees Robert Hoyt, Paul Rinaldi and Thomas Mitchell were unopposed, as were trustees Nicole Sullivan, Lawrence Taylor and Jessica Galen in Dobbs Ferry, as well as Lawrence Ogrodnek and Laurence Lonky in Irvington.

This story will be updated.