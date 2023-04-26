Sponsor
Letters to the Editor

Lawler Needs to Vote with his Constituents on the Debt Ceiling

April 26, 2023

To the Editor:

     Congressman Mike Lawler is the representative for New York’s CD 17th district. For myself and other grassroots activists, we strongly feel that he does not represent a large portion of his constituency. In 2022, 42% registered as Democrats, 25.8% Republicans, and 32.2% NPP.
     The important topic of the hour is the GOP Debt Ceiling Bill, adamantly opposed by the Democrats. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is all for it, as is Mike Lawler. Lawler has said, and I quote, “I’m going to vote for it…There’s three parameters for me: The President must negotiate with the speaker, we must cut spending and we must not default.”
     This bill would have devastating economic effects of this extreme MAGA Republican plan. It would enact severe spending cuts to law enforcement agencies, education programs, veterans’ health care, and recently created manufacturing jobs hurting working families across our nation.
     In other words, Mike Lawler’s support of the Debt Ceiling Bill would hasten the U.S. economy closer towards a recession.
     Mike Lawler will be held accountable by New Yorkers next year if this bill gets voted in.
     The grassroots organizations have their eyes and ears attuned to Mike Lawler’s political leanings and his actions which run counter to our democratic beliefs.
Respectfully,
Karen Sevell Greenbaum
Croton, NY
