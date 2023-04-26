Letters to the Editor Lawler Needs to Vote with his Constituents on the Debt Ceiling Published 18 seconds ago18s ago April 26, 2023 To the Editor: Congressman Mike Lawler is the representative for New York’s CD 17th district. For myself and other grassroots activists, we strongly feel that he does not represent a large portion of his constituency. In 2022, 42% registered as Democrats, 25.8% Republicans, and 32.2% NPP. The important topic of the hour is the GOP Debt Ceiling Bill, adamantly opposed by the Democrats. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is all for it, as is Mike Lawler. Lawler has said, and I quote, “I’m going to vote for it…There’s three parameters for me: The President must negotiate with the speaker, we must cut spending and we must not default.” This bill would have devastating economic effects of this extreme MAGA Republican plan. It would enact severe spending cuts to law enforcement agencies, education programs, veterans’ health care, and recently created manufacturing jobs hurting working families across our nation. In other words, Mike Lawler’s support of the Debt Ceiling Bill would hasten the U.S. economy closer towards a recession. Mike Lawler will be held accountable by New Yorkers next year if this bill gets voted in. The grassroots organizations have their eyes and ears attuned to Mike Lawler’s political leanings and his actions which run counter to our democratic beliefs. Respectfully, Karen Sevell Greenbaum Croton, NY Read or leave a comment on this story...Sponsor Arts & EntertainmentCommunity NewsSleepy Hollow NewsTarrytown News It’s Time to Adopt a Rubber Duck for the 2023 Derby April 26, 2023 By Robert Kimmel-- Adoptions are underway for the little rubber ducks awaiting their chance to compete in The Rotary Club... Read More Health News Free Minnows! April 26, 2023 By Barrett Seaman— Got a pond in your backyard? Are there fish in it? If not, Westchester County has a... Read More Dobbs Ferry News Dobbs Ferry Library 2023 May Programs (Teens/Tweens) April 26, 2023 Teen/Tween Programs May 2023 LIBRARY CLOSINGS THIS MONTH: The Library will be closed on: Monday May 29 for Memorial Day... Read More Tarrytown NewsTop NewsVideo and Audio Metro North Employees Rescue Three-Year-Old From Tracks Near Tarrytown Station: Video April 26, 2023 On Thursday, April 6 around 3:15 p.m., MTA Locomotive Engineer William Kennedy was operating a southbound Hudson Line train north... Read More Irvington News Irvington High School Students Design Habitat for Local Wildlife April 25, 2023 On Earth Day, the Environmental Club at Irvington High School participated in a project to help increase the biodiversity of... Read More School News Candidates Set for Local Board of Education Elections April 24, 2023 By Rick Pezzullo--- On Tuesday, May 16, residents in four local school districts will have the opportunity to go to... Read More Irvington News Irvington Middle School Seventh Graders Take a Field Trip to Philadelphia April 24, 2023 The seventh grade journeyed to the great city of Philadelphia in April, where they extended their learning within their recent... Read More Government & Politics Scams Target the Elderly April 23, 2023 The scams get trickier and the victims get older. On Wednesday, April 19th, a man approached an elderly woman in... Read More Community News Thursday Club Gala Funds Expansion of Paws Crossed Facilities April 22, 2023 Adopting a Roaring Twenties theme in honor of its 101st year of raising money for local causes, the rivertowns-based Thursday... Read More Environmental NewsLifestyles The Era of the Heat Pump is Here April 22, 2023 The Era of the Heat Pump is Here And left its silver alien tubes all over my house By Krista Madsen– To... Read More ShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint