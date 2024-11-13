Lawler Is Fearmongering

November 13, 2024

To the Editor,

I was very disturbed reading Congressman Lawler’s recent newsletter regarding a local tragedy. He wrote, a woman and her children were “shot by someone who shouldn’t have even been in this country.”

He neglected to identify that “someone” as the boyfriend of the victim.

The congressman continued, “We’ve seen far too many tragedies here and across the nation that have been directly linked to our border crisis ……”

He is ignoring the context of these tragedies. Every year NYS experiences tens of thousands of domestic violence incidents. There were 90,000 incidents in 2022 alone. Yet, among the many possible solutions to this problem, not one mentions rounding up and deporting immigrants.

Why? Research has established that undocumented immigrants commit violent crimes including those against intimate partners at a significantly lower rate than native-born U.S. citizens.

The congressman further mischaracterizes the situation by blaming, “the refusal of state and local officials to cooperate with federal authorities.”

Once again the congressman is fear mongering because studies have found no correlation between sanctuary policies and increased crime rates, including violent crimes.

This detestable bit of propaganda is aimed at desensitizing the good people of this country to the violence and tragedies hard working immigrant families will soon experience when Congressman Lawler and Republicans legislate and fund Trump’s horrific mass deportation policies.

Respectfully,

Wendy Holtzman

Peekskill