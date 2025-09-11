Support our Sponsors
Lawler Introduces Legislation to Make Sept. 11 Federal Holiday

September 11, 2025

By Rick Pezzullo

On the 24th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the United States, Congressman Mike Lawler (NY-17) introduced legislation that would designate Sept. 11 as a federal public holiday.

 

 

 

The bill would amend Title 5 of the United States Code to establish September 11th, “Day of Remembrance,” as a legal public holiday, joining the ranks of existing national observances such as Memorial Day and Independence Day.

“Every day, I meet families whose loved ones gave everything to save our neighbors on 9/11,” Lawler said. “So many of our brothers and sisters were lost on that fateful day, and even now, we continue to lose loved ones due to 9/11-related health issues. We must never forget the service, sacrifice, and bravery of everyday Americans in the face of such horrifying circumstances.”

“In my district, nearly half of households have a cop, firefighter, or veteran living there. Almost 25 years on, it matters now more than ever to our communities that we have the chance to pause, to be home, and to be with our friends and families on this day of remembrance,” Lawler added. “Designating September 11th as a federal holiday, we ensure future generations take time to honor the lives lost and reflect on the values that unite us as Americans.”

One of the co-sponsors of the bill is George Latimer (NY-16).

Meanwhile, Lawler also reintroduced a House resolution with two other representatives that would require all 50 states to include event of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in their curriculum of elementary and secondary schools.

“September 11 was a day that forever changed our country. Nearly 3,000 innocent lives were lost, including hundreds of first responders who rushed into danger to save others,” Lawler said. “As the first generation born after that day comes of age, it is critical that we ensure students across the country understand both the horror of the attacks and the heroism of our first responders that followed.”

Only 14 states currently require schools to teach students about that fateful day.

 

