Lawler Abandons Run For Governor To Focus On Keeping His House Seat

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade (left) was chosen to give Lawler a platform to announce his decision
July 23, 2025

By Barrett Seaman–

Ever since he won his second term representing New York’s 17th Congressional District, Republican Mike Lawler has entertained the idea of challenging New York Governor Kathy Hochul, whom he described as recently as Wednesday morning as “the worse governor in America.” On that same Wednesday morning, however, Lawler announced on Fox News, that he has decided that “the right thing to do for my family and my district is to run for reelection.”

He might have added “…for my president,” since it has been widely reported that Donald Trump, who met with Lawler only days before he announced his decision, personally asked (if that’s the right word) the two-term Representative to defend his seat and do his part to secure GOP control of the House.

“My seat was determinative of control of the House back in 2022 and 2024,” Lawler told Fox & Friends host Brian Kilmeade. CD-17, which covers half of Westchester (including Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow), is considered a purple district owned by no party. Lawler, he points out, was “one of only three Republicans that won a seat in a district Kamala Harris also won,” and it was critical in giving House Republicans the razor-thin three-seat margin they hold today.

In his televised appearance, Lawler mentioning only one achievement: “I’m proud to have delivered on my key promise which was to lift the cap on SALT in the One Big Beautiful Bill.”

Democrats in his district—seven of whom are actively campaigning to unseat him—were quick to pounce on his record, unleashing an indictment that will be repeated and repeated in the remaining 15 months before 2026 mid-term election.

“Westchester Democrats look forward to calling Mr. Lawler a former Congressman next year,” wrote the party’s chairperson, Suzanne Berger. “He is no moderate. His party line votes, always following Trump’s orders, hurt New Yorkers. Look at $3 billion taken from Medicaid, SNAP food assistance cut, rural and safety net hospitals like Westchester Medical Center endangered, refusing to take back Congressional power to declare war and set tariffs.”

Riya Vashi, a spokesperson for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, put it in coarser terms: “Mike Lawler might’ve chickened out of a statewide race,” she wrote, “but he cannot outrun his heinous record of rubberstamping Trump’s extreme agenda at every turn.”

First to pounce among the challengers was Beth Davidson of Nyack. She labeled his decision “just another example of Lawler doing whatever Trump tells him to do.”

Party pros and political opponents aren’t the only ones lashing out at Lawler. A steady stream of voters at each of his town hall meetings has berated him for soft-selling the impact of Trump budget cuts and tariffs. Starting soon, the public will begin to see just what those impacts are.

