Latimer, Rose to be Honored by The Historical Society

George Latimer - Richard Rose
September 15, 2022

By Rick Pezzullo—

Westchester County Executive George Latimer and Richard Rose will both be honored by The Historical Society at its annual fundraiser on Sept. 23.

Latimer and Rose, past president of the society, which serves Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown, are slated to be co-recipients of the Preservation Award for their dedication to history and historic preservation. The event will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. on the grounds of the 1848 Jacob Odell House, located on One Grove St. in Tarrytown.

County executive since 2018, Latimer was instrumental in securing funding for the restoration of the historic waterfront lighthouse in Sleepy Hollow. Rose is a longtime educator who has been a tireless advocate of making history relevant to current times.

Past winners of the award include JoAnne Murray, president and owner of Allan Block Insurance and former member of the Historical Society’s Board of Trustees; WWII veteran Armando “Chick” Galella; and Philipse Manor Eagle Restoration Committee and Paul and Maria Birgy, who are restoring the Acker-Forkill House in Tarrytown.

The Historical Society was founded in 1889 to establish and preserve a collection of books, manuscripts, pictures, and other historical artifacts documenting local and national history and to promote public interest in the history of the country. Today, the Society serves the villages of Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown and continues its dedication to the study and appreciation of all aspects of the history of the villages through programs, research, archeological projects, preservations advocacy, the collection and preservation of fine arts, decorative arts, archeological objects, photographs, printed and manuscript materials, maps, costumes, weaponry, and other historic artifacts related to the heritage of Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown.

The Society owns and operates it headquarters at One Grove Street in Tarrytown, where it maintains a research library and museum that are open to the public by appointment and during regularly scheduled hours of operation.

The Sept. 23 event starts with a wine and spirits tasting organized by Grape Expectations of Tarrytown, with appetizers and desserts contributed by local restaurants. The house is open for viewing the exhibition “From Housecalls to Hospitals: Celebrating Local Medicine.”

Tickets are $75 apiece for members and $100 for the public. Information about special donor levels and greetings for the honorees is available on the Society’s website: https://www.thehistoricalsociety.net/events/2022-preservation-award-fundraiser/

