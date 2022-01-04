Government NewsPoliticsWestchester News Latimer, Jenkins, Sworn In for Second Four-Year Terms Published 15 hours ago15h ago • Bookmarks: 16 Newly re-elected County Executive George Latimer in his inaugural address January 3, 2022 By Barrett Seaman— The inaugural ceremony for George Latimer and his deputy, Ken Jenkins, as Westchester County’s chief executives was virtual and thus, understandably remote. But the County Executive did not let the opportunity pass to tout his first term achievements and to make a political statement that went well beyond the borders of the county. In a drum roll leading up to the swearing-in ceremony, a parade of state-wide Democrats—Chuck Schumer, Jamaal Bowman, Andrea Stewart-Cousins, Letitia James (and a message from Governor Kathy Hochul), Latimer was lauded for his practical contributions to Westchester and the state.Advertisement In his acceptance address, deprived of a live audience, Latimer spoke not only of his practical achievements in his first four years but also of his ambitions for the next four years and a pledge to fight ideological extremism. Responding to the inevitable charges that the county’s two-year term limit renders him a “lame duck,” Latimer conceded that “I may limp in the days to come,” but went on to say, “I intend to quack quite loudly and boldly on the issues that phase us.” “That quacking,” he said, “will have force and power and will be unencumbered by concerns about the next election.” Declaring that he was always prepared to work across party lines, Latimer warned that “when we face opposition that is not based on principle but rather simply to gain political power, we will call it out for what it is and we will push back with purpose and vigor…This administration will fight to protect democracy, the rule of law and the right of will of the majority of the people to be followed and not be subverted by any angry minority.” In saying that, the County Executive made it clear that he intends to quack in ways intended to be heard well beyond the borders of Westchester County. Share the News!Advertisement Government News Politics Westchester News Latimer, Jenkins, Sworn In for Second Four-Year Terms January 3, 2022 By Barrett Seaman— The inaugural ceremony for George Latimer and his deputy, Ken Jenkins, as Westchester County’s chief executives was... Read More Dobbs Ferry News Local News Firefighters Prevent Condo Blaze in Dobbs Ferry from Spreading January 3, 2022 By Rick Pezzullo-- Firefighters from four area fire departments were able to prevent a blaze at a condominium complex in... Read More COVID News Our Schools As Students Return, Local Schools Test the State’s “Test-to-Stay” Strategy January 3, 2022 By Barrett Seaman-- With a plan in hand and fingers crossed, schools in the rivertowns—both public and private—are plowing into... Read More Community News Government News Local News Politics Assemblyman Abinanti Touts Record as Shimsky Announces Plans to Seek Dem Backing December 30, 2021 By Rick Pezzullo--- State Assemblyman Tom Abinanti maintained it takes a certain “expertise” to accomplish what he has during his... Read More Community News Caring for the Caregivers December 30, 2021 By Barrett Seaman— Often overlooked in considering where the most needs are during the holiday season are the caregivers of... Read More Indy Talks Politics Tarrytown News Top News Video and Audio Indy Talks Ep 29 – Tarrytown Mayor Karen Brown – Dec 2021 December 29, 2021 Newly-minted Tarrytown Mayor Karen Brown discusses how the village has changed and what she hopes to accomplish in the next... Read More COVID News Amidst Holiday Merriment, Omicron Surges December 27, 2021 By Barrett Seaman-- The post-Christmas COVID news is, alas, predictably bad. As of Sunday, December 26, there were 16,819 active... Read More Community News COVID News Test Kits From County Scarfed UP Within Hours December 24, 2021 This story was updated December 25th at 1:00 p.m. By Barrett Seaman-- The announcement on Thursday that the county was... Read More Community News A White Christmas (Eve Anyway) December 24, 2021 Yes, that's snow you see on the lawns and rooftops in Tarrytown. A quick-moving weather system left a sprinkling overnight,... Read More Local News Our Schools Rivertowns Sports Sleepy Hollow News Tarrytown News Sleepy Hollow Football Banquet Focus Transcends Sports December 23, 2021 By Kevin Brown--- Just before the summer of 2021, Jerry Flora was hired to take over as head coach of... Read More 16 recommendedShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint