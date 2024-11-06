November 6, 2024

By Rick Pezzullo—

Westchester County Executive George Latimer is heading to Washington.

Latimer, who has led the county for the last seven years, was overwhelmingly chosen by voters to represent New York’s 16th Congressional District on Election Day with 70 percent of the votes cast.

According to the county Board of Elections, Latimer received 186,555 votes to 79,536 for Republican challenger Miriam Levitt Flisser.

Latimer, 70, will be replacing incumbent Jamaal Bowman, who he defeated in June in a Democratic primary.

“Tonight marks a turning point in American history. Extreme views on both sides is all anyone hears and people are upset enough to want to do away with democracy,” Latimer said to Democratic supporters at The Coliseum in White Plains. “My mission in Washington will be to move past the extreme rhetoric and work to produce real results.”

Latimer, who lives in Rye, has served at every level of government, beginning with a stint on the Rye City Council. He was a member of the county Board of Legislators and was elected to the Assembly and Senate in Albany.

In other races, state Assemblywoman MaryJane Shimsky (D) was elected to a second term, defeating Alessandro Crocco, 66% (43,007) to 34% (22,523).

“I am so honored to go back to Albany and fight for all of you,” Shimsky said at The Coliseum.

Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins (D) was also returned to Albany, besting Republican Khristen Kerr, 66% (77,663) to 34% (39,694).

She has represented the 35th District since 2007.