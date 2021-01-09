COVID-19
Latimer Hosts Helpful COVID Information Session

Westchester County conversation about covid
County Executive Latimer, Health Commissioner Amler and Dr. Hewlett
January 8, 2021

By Barrett Seaman—

With public anxiety over the slow pace of vaccine delivery amidst the fast rise in infections, County Executive George Latimer hosted an “Open Conversation” about COVID with Westchester Health Commissioner Dr. Sherlita Amler and her colleague Dr, Dial Hewlett, Medical Director of the Division of Disease Control. The program was aired live on Thursday, January 7 on the county’s Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/westchestergov/videos/1767714166735715) but will remain on the site.

For those who follow COVID-19 developments closely, it was not a news event, but as a source of practical information about the virus—and in particular the new Pfizer and Moderna vaccines coming to the county, it’s well worth watching. Among the points made in the course of the hour-long conversation:

*The vaccine is safe, the doctors assured the audience. For those skeptical about the “warp speed” on their development, Dr, Hewlett reminded listeners that the scientific basis for both vaccines, the technique of manipulating “messenger RNA,” has been in use since 2003-4 and robustly tested on tens of thousands of patients.

*It is essential that everyone get both doses. In the case of the Moderna vaccine, which is currently what Westchester has in hand, the second dose should be administered 28 days after the first dose. To assure patients that they will get the same vaccine the second go-round, an appointment will be made right after the first dose is administered, indicating what vaccine was used so as to ensure that the same vaccine will be used 28 days later.

* Those with underlying medical conditions are far and away the most likely to become seriously ill from the virus. So it is imperative that those individuals get the vaccine but also that those with chronic conditions, like diabetes or hypertension, should be working with their physicians to manage their risk by taking their prescribed medicines.

* Adverse reactions to the vaccine are rare and manageable. Anaphylaxis, or acute allergic reaction to the vaccine were extremely rare in any of the vaccine trials and in most cases immediately treatable with an Epipen shot. Everyone vaccinated is kept around afterwards for at least 15 minutes to see if they have a bad reaction. Those who know they have allergic reactions to various foods like eggs or peanuts, or bee stings, will be asked to stay for 30 minutes. Some people are allergic to Polyethylene glycol, a polyether compound, known by shorthand, PEG, which is derived from petroleum and is in both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. Those who know they are allergic to it should wait for future vaccines that don’t use PEG.

* Everyone wants to know when they can get vaccinated, based on the governor’s pecking order. The doctors admit that they simply don’t know because they xan’t predict what the rate of delivery is going to be. To be kept apprised, county residents are urged to check with the New York State COVID web site, which has a downloadable application form as well as updated information on when and where vaccines will become available. That site is COVID19vaccine@health.ny.gov.

The program offers other information and advice on reducing risk of infection before the vaccine arrives, including how to manage teenagers’s powerful urge to socialize.

 

