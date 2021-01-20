Community Board

Latimer Hosts A Second COVID Conversation Jan. 21

January 20, 2021

Mercy, WCC Sign Dual Admissions Agreement to Benefit Students

January 20, 2021
By Laurie Leavy--- A new agreement between Mercy College and Westchester Community College (WCC) is enhancing the higher education pathway...
COVID Update: Searching for Needles

January 19, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— “Have you tried Binghamton?” asked a friend. “I got an appointment in Utica at the end of...
January 2021 TEAC News

January 16, 2021
    NEWS OF THE MONTH FROM THE TARRYTOWN ENVIRONMENTAL ADVISORY COUNCIL JANUARY 2021 WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT _____________________ This month,...
Westchester DA’s Office Releases Photos of Suspects in Case of Sleepy Hollow Racist Stickers

January 14, 2021
By Barrett Seaman-- Twelve days after a rash of racist stickers was discovered plastered on street signs throughout Sleepy Hollow...
Rivertowns Clergy Association Issues Statement on Hateful Stickers in Community

January 14, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Rivertowns Clergy Association, which represents people of faith in Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow, has issued a...
Woman Rescued from Hudson By Tarrytown Police, EMTs And Firemen

January 13, 2021
At 10:18 a.m. Wednesday, Tarrytown police were notified by a resident that a woman had jumped into the Hudson River...
Shimsky to Run for Reelection on County Board of Legislators

January 13, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- MaryJane Shimsky, Majority Leader on the Westchester County Board of Legislators, has announced she will be running...
The COVID Vaccine Floodgate Opens, But Then What?

January 12, 2021
By Barrett Seaman-- After weeks of waiting patiently to be told when and where to show up for the COVID-19...
Tarrytown Police Reform Group Issues Draft Report

January 12, 2021
By Barrett Seaman-- Residents of Tarrytown are getting their first look at the findings and recommendations of the Police Reform...
Sleepy Hollow Resident Chosen as First Westchester Poet Laureate

January 12, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- Sleepy Hollow resident B.K. Fischer was named Tuesday as Westchester County’s inaugural Poet Laureate. Fischer, an author...
