Latimer Endorses Buchwald

County Executive George Latimer became the highest-ranking elected official in Congressional District 17 to endorse a candidate in the primary to succeed Nita Lowey. He has chosen Assemblyman David Buchwald.

“Recovering from COVID-19 and Trump will take leaders like David Buchwald fighting for all of us in Congress,”said the County Executive in a statement. “David is a proven progressive and practical problem-solver whose record of results makes him the best candidate to succeed Congresswoman Nita Lowey. I have seen firsthand his fierce dedication to his constituents and substantive policymaking skills in action — he’ll be ready on day one in Washington.”

Other candidates, notably Evelyn Farkas, have endorsements from higher profile politicians, but not within the confines of the district. Buchwald has amassed more mid- and lower-level endorsements than any of his six competitors.

Whether the nod from Latimer will tip the scales in a race that has revealed very few, if any, indicators of who’s up and who’s down remains to be seen. The next shoe to drop in the race will be an endorsement by the New York Times Editorial Board, which, rumor has it, may occur in the next few days or over the weekend.