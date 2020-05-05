Latimer Directs Westchester Department of Health to Commence Virus Testing in Nursing Homes

In the wake of his earlier announcement that county frontline workers will be testing for antibodies at the County Center, the County Executive announced that New York State has granted the Department of Health to go into nursing homes and begin testing for the virus.

Nursing homes have accounted for a significant number of fatalitie,” he observed. ”Obviously, residents there have existing health care issues and that creates a climate for the worst possible scenario.” By far the highest fatality rates from COVID-19 have occurred in nursing homes and assisted living facilities, where residents have the two highest factors: old age and underlying health issues. “Advanced age has been the single demographic that links the vast majority of Covid-19 related deaths and this is an important part of what we as the County are doing.” he

The County has been preparing for approval by the State and was ready to get to work immediately. Initial testing has already started at the Victoria Home in Ossining on Monday. The St. Cabrini and the Marinella Angels Home Care in Dobbs Ferry, The Woodlands Atria in Ardsley, Tarrytown Hall Care Center, Brightview Assisted Living on Rte. 119, Sleepy Hollow Senior Housing and Kendal on Hudson are all area facilities where residents and workers will be tested.