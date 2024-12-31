Support our Sponsors
Latimer Delivers Farewell Address as County Executive

Westchester County Executive George Latimer speaking Monday in the Board of Legislators Chambers.
December 30, 2024

By Rick Pezzullo—

Before heading to Washington D.C. Friday to be sworn in as representative of New York’s 16th Congressional District, Westchester County Executive George Latimer bid adieu Monday to the place he has led for the last seven years.

Surrounded by colleagues, family members and friends, Latimer delivered his farewell address from the Board of Legislators Chambers, where 33 years ago, at the age of 38, he stood in as a freshman legislator.

“I return here, once more home, in my last days in service in the government of this county. I am a lucky man, a blessed man, to have had this opportunity,” Latimer said in his 12-minute speech. “I have valued each of you in your respective positions for the work you have done, and the work we have done together.”

Latimer will be succeeding Jamaal Bowman, who he defeated in a bitter Democratic primary in September before coasting to victory in November.

“This moment is not about a personal achievement. The needs of our country come first,” Latimer said. “We cannot exceed, or even survive, as a house divided. This nation has risen to every test so far.”

Latimer, who received several standing ovations, spoke about successes and challenges of his administration, including cutting taxes and fighting the COVID-19 pandemic “wisely.”

Board of Legislators Chairman Vedat Gashi (D/Yorktown) said Latimer was a “champion for progress and a tireless advocate for people of Westchester County.”

Latimer resigned as county executive, effective Jan. 2. He will be replaced by Deputy County Executive Ken Jenkins.

 

