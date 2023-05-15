Sponsor
Government & Politics

Latimer Calls For Federal Field Immigration Court To Process Westchester Asylum-Seekers

County Executive George Latimer proposes a local Field Court to handle asylum-seekers
May 15, 2023

By Barrett Seaman—

For the second week in a row, County Executive George Latimer used his televised Weekly Update to proposed policies designed to alleviate the potential burden of newly-arrived immigrants.

Noting that, despite reports to the contrary, “as of this moment, we do not yet have any of these migrant individuals who have been placed in any facility in Westchester County,” Latimer proposed that the federal government open a Field Court to adjudicate applications for asylum by immigrants that might come to Westchester–or for that matter to Rockland and Orange Counties as well.

According to Latimer’s plan, these arrivals would have to register with that Field Court and stay in assigned housing. “If they are in housing awaiting adjudication by that court,” he posited, “then they are here legally.”

As he had suggested a week earlier, Latimer proposed that the county could then provide recreational facilities, transportation and help in finding work. “People coming here are asserting that they want to work,” he said, adding that he is well aware that there are plenty of restaurants in the county that are desperate to hire waiters, busboys and cooks. He also proposed that, to staff the Field Court, the deferral government recruit retired judges and others with legal experience in order to reduce the backlog of applicants.

The proposals stand in stark contrast to the reaction taken by Republican governments across the river. Later this week, Rockland County is expected in court requesting a restraining order to block New York City from offloading its asylum seekers on its communities.

“The question is, in this country now,” said Latimer, “are we prepared to lead and solve problems? Or do we think it is sufficient to just express our anger and let that be our public policy?”

Read or leave a comment on this story...

