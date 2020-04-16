Latimer Calls COVID-19 Effect on County Budget “A Monsoon”

By Robert Kimmel –

The COVID-19 pandemic is handing Westchester a weighty financial whack. While County Executive George Latimer called “….the care of the people who live here, the County’s greatest priority,” he added, “That care comes with a massive price tag as we address the outbreak.”Latimer described the County Government’s finances as being in “freefall” as a result of the crisis response to the coronavirus. Without knowing when “…our society will resume a ‘normal’ mode,” he said: “…we may lose between $90 million to $160 million in revenue.

That loss will have a “huge impact on our $2,1 billion dollar budget,”’ Latimer continued. “Even the smaller estimate will be devastating; the larger loss estimate will be beyond catastrophic. The County’s traditional sources of revenue hang in a field of unknowns, with our residents and our businesses out of work and suffering financially.”

“This is a serious financial crisis for individuals, small and large businesses, non-profits, religious institutions, and governments, the County Executive continued. “The County will do everything it can do to soften the blow for the aforementioned entities but, we face – as do all the towns, villages and cities – an historic, unexpected set of budget gaps.”

“Currently, revenues from sales tax, hotel occupancy, mortgage recording tax, bus rider fares and parks program fees are all drastically down,” Latimer’s statement noted. In order to deal with the loss of revenue, Latimer is putting into place, “Westchester Forward-Phase 1,” directed at “actions that will reduce the spending in our 2020 County Budget by $21 million.”

The Westchester County Board of Legislators has moved ahead on some aspects of that budget cutting. An amount of $10 million that was directed for the reserve fund has been reallocated, and $6-$8 million has been cut in spending for certiorari repayments. Another $5 million has been saved by bonding for annual pension contribution costs, according to the County Executive’s office.

The emergency policies “…reverse policies that I advanced as steps to achieve greater fiscal stability,” Latimer related, and added, “The crisis at hand overrides these concerns, forcing us to take actions we would not otherwise undertake, save for the immediate circumstances.” We were planning for a rainy day, and that rainy day has arrived as a monsoon – a torrent of lost revenues.”