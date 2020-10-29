Latimer Announces Use of Federal Funds for Remote Learning Centers

October 29, 2020

With many schools still relying on remote learning, County Executive George Latimer has applied $1.27 million in federal funding from the CARES Act to the expansion of Remote Learning Centers at 15 locations around Westchester. The money was awarded on the basis of applications submitted by communities. While it’s good only through the end of the year, Latimer hopes further federal finding will be forthcoming. “Students need to be able to continue their schooling whether it be in person or remote,” said Latimer in announcing the project in New Rochelle Thursday, “and parents need to be able to return to work to maintain essential services, and help our local economy bounce back.”

The agencies that received a portion of the $1.27 million in CARES Act funding are as follows:

Family Services of Westchester, Inc. – White Plains

Town of Greenburgh Department of Community Resources/ TDYCC – Greenburgh

The Guidance Center of Westchester, Inc. – New Rochelle

New Rochelle YMCA – New Rochelle

Hudson River Museum of Westchester – Yonkers

YMCA of Yonkers, Inc. – Yonkers

YMCA of Central and Northern Westchester – White Plains

YMCA of Central and Northern Westchester (Camp Combe) – Ossining, Somers, Yorktown

Lakeland Children’s Center – Yorktown Heights

Boys and Girls Club of Northern Westchester – Mount Kisco

Healthy Kids Extended Day Program, Inc. – Harrison, Peekskill, Yonkers

Young Men’s Christian Association of Rye, Rye YMCA – Rye

Ossining Union Free School District – Ossining

Danielle’s Helping Hands – Pelham

Town of Lewisboro Parks and Recreation Department – Lewisboro

Westchester has ensured that each program meets the required health and safety protocols, sufficient staffing ratios, and adequate connectivity for effective online learning. The programs have been tailored to meet the needs of each local community.