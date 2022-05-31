Latimer Announces Summer Freebie Bee-Line Bus Service

May 31, 2022

The County Executive has announced that the County’s free rides program will begin on June 1, 2022 and run through Labor Day. The promotion is valid on all routes in the fixed route bus system, including the express route into Manhattan, the BxM4C. Free rides are also valid on the Bee-Line ParaTransit system.

Over 65 percent of all Westchester County residents are within walking distance of a Bee-Line bus route, Latimer noted in his announcement. The system has over 3,300 bus stops and almost 60 routes. All Bee-Line buses are accessible, and designed with many accessibility features including “kneeling” buses, ramps and lifts.

For more information about the free rides program call (914) 813-7777. An information agent is available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

