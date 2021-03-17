LATIMER AND ROCAH LAUNCH THE #SPEAKUPWESTCHESTER CAMPAIGN

By Rick Pezzullo--- The Unite Sleepy Hollow Party candidates swept all five seats on the ballot in Tuesday’s village-wide election....Read More
March 17, 2021
WESTCHESTER COUNTY EXECUTIVE GEORGE LATIMER AND WESTCHESTER DISTRICT ATTORNEY MIRIAM E. ROCAH LAUNCH THE #SPEAKUPWESTCHESTER CAMPAIGN
(White Plains, NY) – With hate crimes on the rise in the region and bias incidents occurring in local communities, Westchester County Executive George Latimer and Westchester District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah are urging Westchester County residents to speak up. The two are together launching the #SpeakUpWestchester campaign, and encouraging those who are the victim or witness a hate crime, bias or hate incident to report it.
To encourage more reporting the Westchester County Human Rights Commission has launched a new webpage to report incidents of bias hate or discrimination anonymously (or with your contact information) at www.westchestergov.com/biasreporting.
Additionally, Rocah has launched a new hotline where a victim or witnesses of a hate crime or bias incident can report it to the Westchester County District Attorney at 914-995-TIPS (914-995-8477) or through their website atwww.WestchesterDA.net. Experienced Assistant District Attorneys will follow up all tips and complaints received.
Latimer said: “Westchester County takes all incidents of violence and hate seriously. We condemn any act that targets a person or group of people because of their actual or perceived race, color, national origin, ethnicity, ancestry, gender identity and expression, sexual orientation, religion, age, disability or other protected category. Recently, Asian Americans have been targeted around the country- and it must stop.”
Rocah said: “Hate crimes and bias incidents impact all of us, because they create an atmosphere of fear and intimidation that keeps us from feeling safe and secure in our homes and communities. The District Attorney’s office is committed to working in close coordination with law enforcement, the County Human Rights Commission and community groups to fight hate and bias in Westchester. Reporting hate crimes and bias incidents helps us in that fight, and our new hotline is another way to let us know quickly and easily if you have been a victim of a crime or have witnessed a crime.”
While hate incidents do not always violate the law, they should always be reported by those targeted and bystanders.
- If you need emergency assistance call 911
- If you were the victim of a violent attack, call your local police department.
- If you were the victim of an incident of bias, hate or discrimination, call the Westchester County Human Rights Commission (914) 995-7710 or email at HumanRights@westchestergov.com.
- Alternatively, you may report incidents of bias, hate, or discrimination anonymously (or with your contact information) at www.westchestergov.com/biasreporting
- If you are a victim or witnesses of a hate crime or bias incident call (914) 995-TIPS or visit www.WestchesterDA.net
Latimer said: “We applaud the leadership of the District Attorney of this important topic. Westchester County is a striking tapestry of people from all different walks-of-life, who hold different values, who love different people and who have ancestors from different countries – we must never forget that these differences are what make us the Westchester we call home.”
Share the News!
Family YMCA at Tarrytown Leaving Main Street Location
March 17, 2021
By Robert Kimmel--- After an occupancy of more than 100 years, the Family YMCA at Tarrytown is ending activities at...Read More
A New Young Pastor Comes To Irvington Presbyterian Church
March 17, 2021
By Barrett Seaman-- A lanky, 6’4” and 33 years old, Blaine Crawford looks more likely to be at home on...Read More
Irvington Theater to Stream Arts Incubator Short Play Fest March 26-28
March 17, 2021
By Brad Ogden– Brevity is the soul of Irvington Theater's inaugural Arts Incubator Short Play Fest, streaming on demand March...Read More
Sleepy Hollow Senior Breaks New Ground on Ice
March 16, 2021
By Tom Pedulla--- Perhaps one of the most important lessons Johanna Reimer learned during her four years at Sleepy Hollow...Read More
Connor McGinn: Local Ceramicist Combines Artistry with Restaurant Expertise
March 16, 2021
By Linda Viertel-- When Sleepy Hollow resident Connor McGinn was searching for space near home in which to create his...Read More
Flawed Bolts and Cost Overruns On The Cuomo Bridge Pile On To The Governor’s Woes
March 15, 2021
By Barrett Seaman-- Life is complicated enough for Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, what with seven women and counting alleging sexual...Read More
Sleepy Hollow Trustee Candidates Convey Views on Village Issues
March 12, 2021
By Robert Kimmel- Each of the four candidates competing for the three open seats on the Sleepy Hollow Board of...Read More
COVID Update: More Vaccines And More Sites Equal Less Anxiety and More Restaurant Tables
March 11, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— As the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines picks up pace across the country, Westchester and the rivertowns are...Read More
Tarrytown/Sleepy Hollow Vaccine Pop-Up Seeks Volunteers
March 10, 2021
By Barrett Seaman-- After lowering the age limit from 65 to 60 and adding teachers to the list of residents...Read More