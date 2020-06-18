LATEST POLL POINTS TO MONDAIRE WIN, ASSUMING….

By Barrett Seaman–

A week shy of primary election day, June 23rd, a poll of 1,141 registered Democrats in Congressional District 17 found Mondaire Jones beating out undecideds by one percentage point—25% to 24%. The rest of the seven-candidate field trailed by double digits, with Evelyn Farkas and Adam Schleifer leading the also-rans at 14%.

One poll (this one was conducted by Public Policy Polling) does not decide an election, but these results suggest several dynamic factors when compared with the only previous public poll, done by Files for Progress, May 28-June 3. Here are the takeaways:

Jones’ support is across all age cohorts and demographics, with his strongest support in the 30-45 group. Those opponents who were counting on Jones’ reliance on the traditionally fickle (in terms of showing up at the polls) Gen Y and Z voters will be disappointed.

Asked which candidate would be their second choice, the sample gave Evelyn Farkas a 16-to-9 percentage advantage over Adam Schleifer, although trailing “Not Sure” at 43%. If we had rank choice voting, that might have been significant.

As was widely perceived, David Carlucci’s strongest support was in Rockland County, but by only two percentage points over Jones.

This is where a comparison with the Files for Progress poll taken two weeks earlier is revealing: back then, Carlucci led the pack on both sides of the river, albeit well within the margin of error in a much smaller sample, over Farkas and Jones. That was right around the time the pro-choice group Westchester Coalition for Legal Abortion (WCLA) Choice Matters launched a mail campaign to educate Rockland voters about State Senator Carlucci’s role within the Independent Democratic Caucus (IDC) that voted as a bloc with Republicans in Albany. It looks like it worked. By the time of the June 15-16 poll, Mondaire Jones had drawn almost even with Carlucci in Rockland. None of the others, including former head of NARAL, Allison Fine, benefitted from that mail campaign. (Credit for spotting this goes to CD-17 blogger Dan Weinfeld.) Coupled with Carlucci’s anemic fund-raising and spending capacity, this would appear to put him out of the running.

Adam Schleifer, who has raised and will have spent almost $4 million—more than all the other six candidates combined—is facing evidence that there is a limit to what money can buy. He finds himself caught in a slugfest with Evelyn Farkas in which she continues to charge that he is buying the election with family pharmaceutical money, while he says she took $5,000 from a PAC that supports Republicans (it does but also supports Democrats). With Mondaire now clearly at the head of the pack, some see that spat as a sideshow that may not necessarily redound to Schleifer’s benefit, given the scope of his pharma ties.

Mondaire Jones has probably tapped out the Bernie/Warren/AOC vote in the district, but unless middle-of-the-road Democrats all coalesce around another candidate, he probably has enough momentum to hold off the rest of the pack.

More than 60% said they will vote by absentee ballot, nine percent of whom already have mailed in their ballots. A quarter of the sample said they would vote on election day. But since the Board of Elections has said it will not tally the last batch of absentee votes until as much as ten days after the election, we probably won’t know the outcome until July.