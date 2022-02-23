Obituaries

Laszlo Gavaller

February 23, 2022

Laszlo Gavaller of Sleepy Hollow, NY, formerly of New York, NY, passed away peacefully on February 4, 2022, at the age of 81.

Born in Debrecen, Hungary on October 26, 1940, Laszlo arrived in New York City in 1968 where he worked as a craftsman his entire career. He met Katalin Gajdos, his wife of almost 50 years at a church dinner to celebrate Valentine’s Day on the Upper East Side in 1971. They married in Yonkers, NY on May 27, 1972.

Laszlo was a wonderful husband and father, a hard-working and quiet man who could repair anything or drive anywhere with just a look at a map. He was fearless in his pursuit to come to America and make a life for himself with only a few dollars in his pocket and the promise of finding a Hungarian community in NYC. He was so proud of the house he built with Katalin, every inch of it the crafted masterpiece that he created for others in his career. His family will always cherish the trips to visit their extended family in Hungary as well the many nights sitting around the table hearing stories about his life.

He is survived by wife and two daughters, Andrea Gavaller Madden and Jessica Gavaller.

