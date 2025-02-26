Last Call for Bulldog Gallery Participants, Sponsors in Irvington

February 26, 2025

By Rick Pezzullo—

Time is running out for sponsors and artists to register to participate in what has become a much- anticipated annual tradition in Irvington.

The Bulldog Gallery, a public art installation along Main Street in the village, is returning for a third year, and businesses and artists have until March 10 to put their stamp on the creative event that will brighten up Irvington’s streets from late May until September.

“We’re thrilled to invite new and returning sponsors and artists to be part of this charming community project,” said Kristina Schmidt, chair of The Bulldog Gallery Committee. “It’s not just about showcasing art—it’s about local artists and businesses working together, celebrating Irvington’s unique spirit, and fostering creativity.”

“We can’t wait to see the fresh, imaginative designs our artists will bring to life this year,” she added.

Local businesses, entrepreneurs, schools, governments, or individuals sponsor fiberglass statues of Irvington’s beloved sports mascot. Sponsors can pay for a full bulldog for $1,000 or co-sponsor half a bulldog for $550 in collaboration with another sponsor.

The sponsor’s name will be prominently displayed on the bulldog’s plaque and will receive recognition in the gallery’s guide and on social media. The opportunity will offer a unique chance to gain visibility and support the community.

After March 10, the sponsors will select their favorite designs. The sculptures will become beautiful, vibrant exhibits. When a bulldog is sold at the September 2025 Bulldog Gallery Auction, each artist will receive 25% of the proceeds.

Sponsors and artists can register directly at bulldoggallery.org, which details all the information.