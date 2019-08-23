Landmark Diner Consumed by Fire

A landmark that was literally a Landmark went up in flames Thursday morning, as a kitchen fire spread quickly through the diner, a local favorite on Route #9 opposite the Arcadia Shopping Center on the border with Briarcliff Manor. Erupting around 9:45 am, the blaze was finally brought under control two hours later. No customers or workers were injured, although two volunteer firefighters were taken to Phelps Hospital. The eatery got some publicity last year when comedian Robert Klein, a regular, brought Jerry Seinfeld there to film a segment of “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.”

Even before the flames were doused, the local community was rallying in support of Landmark owner Aristidis Thanos. Matthew Gullotta, owner of Briarcliff’s Gullotta House, started a fundraising effort to help him rebuild. “It’s time for us to band together and help this family in need,” Gullotta posted on his Facebook page. Landmark had been scheduled to provide food for Gullotta House’s Family Fun & Music Festival on Saturday, Aug. 24, in Nelson Park. Now the fundraising will be for the diner employees.