Land Trust Solicits Grant Applications

February 28, 2024

The Greater Irvington Land Trust (GILT) is soliciting applications for up to three financial grants available to residents, including students, with proposals for community-based projects “that support the preservation and protection of open space and promote environmental sustainability in Irvington and its surrounding communities.”

The objective of these grants would be to preserve and maintain existing open space, to promote awareness of the benefits of having open space and to support equal access to them “including giving consideration to underserved areas and neighborhoods.”

An example of the kind of project the organization is seeking, GILT has for the last two years helped fund an Eagle Scout project to build a pathway from the O‘Hara Nature Center off Mountain Road to the Hermit’s Wetland, deep in the Irvington Woods. Another would be funding for a Pollinator Garden on the Old Croton Aqueduct, created by the village’s Green Policy Task Force. Both projects were done with under $2,000. The total amount for grants in this cycle is $5,000.

Founded almost two decades ago with the goal of protecting open spaces that have diminished over time through development, GILT has since helped to preserve over 65 acres of village-owned property in the Irvington Woods and around Halsey Pond and is working with neighboring Dobbs Ferry to create a 14-acre parkland on the hillside above the Saw Mill River Parkway. It seeks alliances with like-minded groups and individuals in Dobbs Ferry, Tarrytown, Hastings and East Irvington.

“We have an engaged and innovative community that cares deeply about preserving, protecting and enhancing our beautiful open spaces,” said Chet Kerr, Co-Chairman of the Board of GILT. “We hope that this grant program provides the opportunity for people throughout our community to give back and help preserve land for future generations.”

The application and fact sheet are available online. Applications must be submitted by March 31, 2024.

For more information, contact Chet Kerr at chetkerr@gmail.com or Paula Veale at paulaanneveale@gmail.com