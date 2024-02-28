Environmental NewsIrvington News Land Trust Solicits Grant Applications Published 22 seconds ago22s ago Halsey Pond in Irvington February 28, 2024 The Greater Irvington Land Trust (GILT) is soliciting applications for up to three financial grants available to residents, including students, with proposals for community-based projects “that support the preservation and protection of open space and promote environmental sustainability in Irvington and its surrounding communities.” The objective of these grants would be to preserve and maintain existing open space, to promote awareness of the benefits of having open space and to support equal access to them “including giving consideration to underserved areas and neighborhoods.” An example of the kind of project the organization is seeking, GILT has for the last two years helped fund an Eagle Scout project to build a pathway from the O‘Hara Nature Center off Mountain Road to the Hermit’s Wetland, deep in the Irvington Woods. Another would be funding for a Pollinator Garden on the Old Croton Aqueduct, created by the village’s Green Policy Task Force. Both projects were done with under $2,000. The total amount for grants in this cycle is $5,000. Founded almost two decades ago with the goal of protecting open spaces that have diminished over time through development, GILT has since helped to preserve over 65 acres of village-owned property in the Irvington Woods and around Halsey Pond and is working with neighboring Dobbs Ferry to create a 14-acre parkland on the hillside above the Saw Mill River Parkway. It seeks alliances with like-minded groups and individuals in Dobbs Ferry, Tarrytown, Hastings and East Irvington. “We have an engaged and innovative community that cares deeply about preserving, protecting and enhancing our beautiful open spaces,” said Chet Kerr, Co-Chairman of the Board of GILT. “We hope that this grant program provides the opportunity for people throughout our community to give back and help preserve land for future generations.” The application and fact sheet are available online. Applications must be submitted by March 31, 2024. For more information, contact Chet Kerr at chetkerr@gmail.com or Paula Veale at paulaanneveale@gmail.com Read or leave a comment on this story...Sponsor Environmental NewsIrvington News Land Trust Solicits Grant Applications February 28, 2024 The Greater Irvington Land Trust (GILT) is soliciting applications for up to three financial grants available to residents, including students,... Read More Government & PoliticsGreenburgh NewsTop News Shimsky Lobbies for More State Funding for Roadways February 28, 2024 By Rick Pezzullo--- State Assemblywoman MaryJane Shimsky was part of a coalition of construction trade unions and state lawmakers that... Read More Community News Irvington Democrats Nominate Two Newcomers February 28, 2024 By Barrett Seaman— Well over 200 residents of Irvington, 175 of them registered Democrats, braved a rainy night to show... Read More Government & PoliticsTop News Brown Lends Support to Call for Increased State Aid for Municipalities February 26, 2024 By Rick Pezzullo--- Tarrytown Mayor Karen Brown was among several city and village leaders who gathered in White Plains Friday... Read More Arts & EntertainmentLifestyles Insect-Inside February 26, 2024 INSECT-INSIDE: Bugs in the bedroom By Krista Madsen– As often happens now at this on-the-precipice-of-too-late stage of our climate crisis, there is... Read More Arts & Entertainment Warren Haynes’ Soul Shines for Phil Lesh’s 84th Birthday at The Cap February 25, 2024 By W.B. King-- Known in many circles as the hardest working man in the jam band scene, former Allman Brothers... Read More Dobbs Ferry NewsRivertowns Sports Dobbs Ferry Loses Heartbreaker in Class B Semifinals February 25, 2024 By Tom Pedulla--- The Dobbs Ferry boys’ basketball team had come so far, going from five wins two years ago... Read More Community NewsTarrytown NewsTop News Apartment Plan Near Tarrytown Train Station to Include More Affordable Units February 22, 2024 By Rick Pezzullo--- The developer of a multi-family rental project proposed at 29 South Depot Plaza in Tarrytown has agreed... Read More Government & PoliticsSleepy Hollow News Sleepy Hollow Trustee Race Gets Crowded February 21, 2024 By Barrett Seaman— There are three open seats up for grabs in the March 19th election for the Sleepy Hollow... Read More Arts & EntertainmentLifestyles Monster Mash February 20, 2024 Monster Mash: When you bring the dead back to life By Krista Madsen– I have a confession to make that will get... Read More ShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint