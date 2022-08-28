Obituaries Lance Michael LaBianca Published 2 mins ago2 mins ago August 27, 2022 Lance Michael LaBianca, age 71, of Ardsley, New York passed away on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Lance, born June 30th, 1950, was a pianist, composer and music scholar. An inurnment will be held, Wednesday, September 14th at 12:00 noon at Ferncliff Cemetery (Mausoleum) 280 Secore Road 284, Hartsdale, NY. Read or leave a comment on this story... Government & Politics Republican Opponent Ready to Take on Bowman in 16th District August 26, 2022 By Rick Pezzullo--- Now that the dust has settled in the 16th Congressional District Democratic primary with Rep. Jamaal Bowman... Read More Dobbs Ferry News Historic Rivertowns Dobbs Ferry to Restore Grave Markers at Little White Church Cemetery August 25, 2022 By Rick Pezzullo--- The Dobbs Ferry Board of Trustees agreed earlier this month to spend up to $9,800 to restore... Read More Community News Sleepy Hollow News HUD Money Awarded to Housing Authority in Sleepy Hollow August 24, 2022 By Rick Pezzullo-- The North Tarrytown Housing Authority in Sleepy Hollow was one of 10 public housing agencies in New... Read More Government & Politics Top News Bowman Gets to Stay in Washington August 23, 2022 By Barrett Seaman— The redistricting merry-go-round left District 16 incumbent Congressman Jamaal Bowman with a slightly different electorate from the... Read More Government & Politics Top News Maloney, Lawler Cruise to Wins in CD-17 August 23, 2022 By Barrett Seaman— On the Democrats’ side, it was expected to be close—or at least closer, given the concentration of... Read More Community News Environmental News BAD NEWS: BEARS IN THE RIVERTOWNS August 23, 2022 By Barrett Seaman Well okay, bears are not necessarily bad news, but they do seem to be around the rivertowns... Read More Community News Irvington News Top News Irvington High School Graduate Dies in Long Island Car Crash August 21, 2022 This story has been updated By Barrett Seaman-- Brian Clinton, 22, a Tarrytown resident, a recent graduate of Union College... Read More Arts & Entertainment Halloween The Blaze Is Back! August 20, 2022 It’s a spectacle that brings thousands of visitors to the rivertowns each year: The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze--Van Cortlandt Manor... Read More Arts & Entertainment Conversational Stanzas with B.K. Fischer, Westchester County’s Inaugural Poet Laureate August 19, 2022 By W.B. King-- Stirring words from writers such as William Shakespeare, Robert Frost, Wallace Stevens, Sylvia Plath and Elizabeth Bishop... Read More Government & Politics Progressive Groups Demand Maloney Debate Biaggi a Second Time August 19, 2022 By Barrett Seaman-- Three local progressive groups are calling on Sean Patrick Maloney to participate in a second debate before... Read More ShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint