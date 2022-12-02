Lady High School Ballers Ready to Roll on Hardwood

December 2, 2022

By Tom Pedulla—

DOBBS FERRY

Top returnees: Sophomore guard-forward Abigail Dann, senior center Grace Healy, senior guard Jacqueline O’Connor.

Advertisement



Top newcomers: Freshman point guard Mya Ustares, sophomore point guard Alexa Vicchio.

Keys to success: Ustares and Vicchio both have considerable potential and can be building blocks for a program that endured a 4-17 record last season. Coaches are stressing the importance of playing a team game and building a chemistry that they believe was lacking a year ago.

Coach’s quote: “I think we are capable of accomplishing a lot. My expectation is to finish at least .500, but I think we can do even better than that. I have a lot of faith in us.” – Kasey Grisanti

HACKLEY

Top returnees: Junior guard-forward Ashley Currie, junior point guard Alessa Mendoza, freshman forward Gabriella Petriello, senior guard-forward Sophia Petriello, sophomore forward Alex Schiller.

Top newcomers: Freshman center Angelina Hummel, junior forward Maura McGlarry.

Keys to success: Strong rebounding will be needed to trigger a fast-break attack. Coaches will be looking for a sturdy defense to create turnovers and some easy baskets. Currie, Mendoza and Sophia Petriello are expected to carry the bulk of the offense.

Coach’s quote: “Our expectations are to contend for the Ivy League title and get a good seeding for the state playoffs.” – Margaret Scarcella

IRVINGTON

Top returnees: Senior forward Elizabeth Brereton, senior guard Abby Constantine, senior guard Gabby D’Alessio, junior forward Nikki DeNardo, senior forward-center Olivia DeNardo, junior forward Aleksia Doncov, junior guard Addie Drang, senior guard Claire Friedlander, senior forward Emmy LeBuhn, junior guard Anders Knapp, junior forward Keira Nyaray, sophomore guard Alyson Raimondo, senior guard Amanda Raimondo.

Top newcomers: Freshman guard Kayla Clinton, freshman center Chloe MacKessay, sophomore forward Tristyn Pagan.

Keys to success: The Bulldogs feature plenty of depth, athleticism and experience, attributes that could allow them to go far for legendary coach Gina Maher.

Coach’s quote: “We have to be patient. But if we work to our potential, yes, we can certainly be contenders.” — Maher

MASTERS

Top returnees: Senior point guard Dakota Daniello, junior forward Nayia Chrysanthopoulos.

Top newcomers: Freshman guard-forward Zari Charles, freshman guard Emma Barnes and twin sister Maddie, a forward.

Keys to success: With a nine-player roster, much will depend on the ability to avoid injuries and limit foul trouble. Good conditioning and on-court communication will need to be other assets.

Coach’s quote: “We want to be more competitive in our league, which is an extremely competitive league, and my goal is to go undefeated in games outside of our league.” – Andrea Fischer

SLEEPY HOLLOW

Top returnees: Senior guard Angel Adames, senior forward Eva Bertiz, senior guard Shea Bertolacci, senior guard Angie Santos, senior guard Isabelle Smith, senior forward Lotte Steinert, senior center Natalia Wagner.

Top newcomers: Sophomore guard Juliet Lofredo, sophomore guard Kayla McGuigan, sophomore guard Ashley Richardson, eighth grader Frida Steinert.

Keys to success: If first-year coach Steve Loscher, 64, has his way, the Horsemen will make the most of their quickness by playing at warp speed. Loscher is new to Sleepy Hollow but brings an impressive resume. The future is bright with Steinert, an eighth grader expected to make an immediate impact. She’s got game.

Coach’s quote: “This is my forte. I go into programs that are down and build them up. It takes a lot of work, but it’s very rewarding. I have to say this is the best bunch of kids I ever coached in terms of being coachable. They are really nice kids who would go through the wall for you.” — Loscher