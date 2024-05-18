Kudos to Irvington’s Mayor and Board of Trustees

The inclusivity of our towns and villages should not be taken lightly or for granted, as it can be swept away by a tide of ignorance in the face of complacency. There are too many examples from our recent history to illustrate that hate unchecked can evolve into an organized ideology predicated on marginalizing and terrorizing groups of people who already live in fear of being othered.

That’s why w e invite everyone to stand up, show up and speak out on behalf of the LGBTQ+ community this June and throughout the year. And in that spirit, we welcome everyone to join us e invite everyone to stand up, show up and speak out on behalf of the LGBTQ+ community this June and throughout the year. And in that spirit, we welcome everyone to join us for our Pride Rally at Dobbs Ferry Riverfront Park on Sunday, June 23rd from 2-4 p.m., a joint effort alongside the Town of Greenburgh, Greenburgh Pride, Village of Ardsley and Village of Dobbs Ferry.

Respectfully submitted,

The Town of Greenburgh Human Rights Advisory Committee