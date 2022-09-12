September 12, 2022

Klaudio Raguzin a long time resident of Sleepy Hollow passed away on September 9, 2022 at the age of 91. Born in Ilovik, Croatia on June 6, 1931, he was the son of Ivan and Maria Mezich Raguzin. Klaudio immigrated to the United States in 1963 with his wife, Josephine, 3 small sons and a baby on the way.

Klaudio was a painter by trade and operated his own business for many years. He was a devout Catholic and parishioner of St. Teresa of Avila Church. He will always be remembered as a man who loved his wife and family above all else. But he always loved a good party. He enjoyed a house full of people for the holidays and parties of all kinds as well as dinner dances and other social events. He was a member of the St. Peter’s Benevolent Society and the Sleepy Hollow Seniors.

On February 27, 1954, Klaudio married Josephine Baricevic in Ilovic. She predeceased him on February 17, 2021.

He is survived by his loving children, Robert of Sleepy Hollow, Joseph (Kelly) of Carmel, John (Lauren) of Clayton NC, Rose (John) of Hopewell Junction. He is also survived by six adoring grandchildren. Danielle (Chris) of Newtown CT, Kristina (Demetrius) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Melissa of Stormville, Nicole (Bradley) of Elgin, Oklahoma, Joey of Carmel NY, and Lauren of Stamford Ct. as well as his 5 great grandchildren, Tessa, Isabella, Laila, Demetrius, Jr. and Sophia. Also surviving is his sister-in-law Klara Raguzin. He was predeceased by his brother Mario.

Visitation will be at Coffey Funeral Home on Wednesday September 14 from 4PM to 8PM. His Funeral Mass will be Thursday September 15 at 10:00 AM at St. Teresa of Avila Church followed by interment in Sleepy Hollow Cemetery.