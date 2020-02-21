Kitchen worker pleads guilty to 2018 murder in Irvington restaurant

Rosa Ramirez, charged with the April 2018 stabbing death of Bonifacio Rodriguez, prep chef at Irvington’s River City Grille, pled guilty in State Supreme Court in White Plains to second-degree murder. Ramirez, 29, of New York City, is due back in court April 24 for sentencing, but according to Westchester DA Anthony Scarpino, she can expect to serve 17 years to life for the Class A Felony.

The murder took place as the two prepared for the lunchtime crowd at the popular Irvington restaurant. A fellow worker tried to intervene. Rodriguez succumbed to his wounds on his way to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla.