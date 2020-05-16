KILLER BEES: THE NEXT NIGHTMARE?

While the nation’s attention is naturally focused on the COVID-19 pandemic, at least one local official is looking ahead toward the next potential public health catastrophe, abiding by the old Boy Scout motto: “Be Prepared.”

Or perhaps better said: Bee Prepared.

There are reports that the Asian giant Hornet, which can grow to two inches in length, singlehandedly kill a rat and, with friends, a human being, has migrated from its habitats in Asia and the Russian Far East and been spotted on our shores, in Washington State. Never one to be caught napping, Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner has asked the Town’s EMTs to stockpile antidotes for killer bee stings. “In the event these bees arrive in Greenburgh,” Feiner told The Hudson Independent, “we have increased our stock of epinephrine and other medications to open up the breathing passages related to the treatment of anaphylaxis (allergic reaction to a sting).”

In 2013, these giant bees, described as having almost cartoonishly fiendish features, are said to have killed 42 in a Chinese province where they were thriving. Thirty or forty are said to die from their sting annually in Japan. They also destroy whole colonies of honeybees, which they thrive on.

The hornet’s arrival on the west coast “prompted fears that the vicious insect could establish itself in the United States,” Feiner contends. “Instead of waiting, the Town of Greenburgh’s EMS is preparing.”

The hornet generally doesn’t move aggressively against humans unless provoked. “Most serious incidents occur when people come near or disturb the insects’ nests,” says Feiner. If stung aggressively by swarms of Asian giant hornets, a human can be exposed to “doses of toxic venom equivalent to that of a venomous snake,“ reports Feiner. (Hence their sobriquet, “murder hornet.”) “A series of stings can be fatal,” Feiner warns. “Research shows that even in people who are not allergic, 50 or fewer stings can cause death due to kidney damage.”

Entomologists believe that the hornets found on the west coast likely escaped from packaging arriving from Asia. Researchers in Washington State are setting up traps for the summer months to capture and destroy as many as possible.

Should some survive and somehow wend their way nearly 3,000 miles to, say, Greenburgh, Supervisor Feiner is ready to haul out the epinephrine and circulate a description of the bug. “Recognition is the key,” he says. Beyond its size, the hornet has a distinctively fierce face featuring teardrop eyes—”like Spider-Man, orange and black stripes that extend down its body like a tiger, and broad, wispy wings like a small dragonfly.”