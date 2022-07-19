Kidsave: An Adoption Tryout

July 19, 2022

By Aurora Horn—

Rebecca Heck, who lives in Sleepy Hollow, is hosting a young girl named Violet. Violet is from Colombia, but this summer she is part of the Heck family. “We were kind of late having children and ended up with just one who we’re super happy with,” Rebecca said of her own biological family, “but we always think maybe there’s room in our life for more, and so that’s kind of where the idea came from.”

Last summer, a friend hosted two boys for five weeks through an organization

called Kidsave. She ended up adopting them. “After she told me her story,” recalled

Rebecca, “we were super interested in doing it. That’s when we started doing the

paperwork to possibly host.”

Kidsave is an organization that helps orphans (who could not find homes in their

mother countries) find homes in the United States. Every year for three weeks in the winter and five in the summer, Kidsave holds hosting periods that arranges for families to take in Colombian children; sometimes they adopt them and sometimes they don’t.

The five weeks of hosting serve as a kind of trial period to see if the families can

make a connection with the children and if they are interested in adopting in

general. “I think every family who gets involved with Kidsave is either doing it as

an advocate or potential adoption,” said Anne Rodriguez of Newburgh and host

parent. “In our case, we’re open. We’ll go wherever we’re led.” This is her

family’s second time hosting, this time a 14-year-old girl named Reilly. “What it

means for us is to be of service to someone,” she added. “Show somebody life in

America, show somebody what it’s like to be in a family.”

“We’re so grateful to have so many of the opportunities we have,” Rodriguez’s

daughter Amelia chimed in, “and it’s a really good way to share these

opportunities.”

During the summer hosting period, there are a lot of fun activities for the children;

for example, there was a meet-up on a Saturday in mid-July in Tibbetts Brook Park

in Yonkers at which the children enjoyed various arts and crafts activities such as tie dye. Such events not only create a community for the children; they also create one for the hosts as well.

Ralph Lemar, who lives in New Jersey and is hosting a child with Kidsave for the second time, put it best: “There might be an element of ‘kid save,’ where you’re saving a child.”

To learn more about Kidsave, visit kidsave.org.

