Kids’ Club’s Breakfast for Bedding Event and 10th Anniversary

by Char Weigel –

Kids’ Club had a lot to celebrate at its Sixth Annual Breakfast for Bedding event on June 20 at the home of President Jennifer Green. The local non-profit kicked off its 10th year by distributing 35 pieces of dorm bedding and over $3,600 in gift cards to a group of hardworking seniors at Sleepy Hollow High School. Some of these students, all of whom will be the first in their families to attend college, spoke about the impact of Kids’ Club on their lives.

Kids’ Club helps level the playing field for underserved Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow youth by funding a variety of life-changing programs from birth through college prep and beyond. Among the more than 20 programs it supports annually, Kids’ Club has funded Latino U College Access and FAFSA First (college financial aid) trainings for students and parents; afterschool and summer camp programs at RSHM Life Center; the Villages of Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow Recreation Department summer camps; theater programs run by the Family YMCA at Tarrytown and the Tarrytown Music Hall; literacy programs for our youngest community members, and more. The students shared stories about how these programs made a difference in their lives and their paths to college.

Amber will enter New York University this fall as a computer science major. She credited her parents who sacrificed everything to emigrate from the Dominican Republic so she could attend Sleepy Hollow High School, and the drama programs she loved for helping build her confidence.

Erik will attend the Honors Program at the University of Rhode Island with a scholarship to pursue a degree in entrepreneurship. He said his parents emigrated from Ecuador “when they were 19. For me. Even though I wasn’t born yet.” He continued, “Sometimes I don’t see my dad for a week because he works multiple jobs. I pay them back with my grades.” He still returns to the RSHM Life Center to see Andrea who “educated me in life in their afterschool and summer programs.” While maintaining a weighted average of over 100%, Erik has already shown his entrepreneurial spirit by helping to launch ArtesaniasGermania, an Etsy store selling hand-painted ceramics for which he will manage logistics and finances, as well as an online book-selling business.

The young scholars at the Breakfast for Bedding event were also determined to pay it forward. Geanfranco, a rising sophomore at Clarkson University with a scholarship to pursue industrial engineering and business management, helped create the ENLA (English as a New Language Ambassador) program at the high school. When he arrived from Peru, he was eager to learn but puzzled by American culture. He and others formed ENLA to help immigrant students assimilate into life in Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown. They give insider tours of the high school, advice on reading confusing class schedules, and hold monthly programs to experience American culture. “Halloween around here is a big surprise for them, “ laughed Lissbeth, 2019 ENLA president. “Once we show them how to carve a pumpkin, they go home and show their whole family. They make friends and acclimate at the same time.” Lissbeth, who will be attending Fairfield University in the fall, remembers being 13 years old and not speaking English when she arrived. “I want to help others in my same position and make my parents proud.”

The Breakfast for Bedding event was also an opportunity to recognize Kids’ Club’s 10th year milestone and its “10 for 10” anniversary program. “Rather than a big fundraising gala,” said Heidi Schwartz, Vice President and Development Chair, “we are hoping the community will help us do at least 10 smaller events.” One of the first events was a children’s birthday party in which the birthday boy asked for Kids’ Club donations rather than presents. The “10 for 10” program invites individuals to hold their own fundraisers, and will also include wine tasting and “Dine Out for Kids’ Club” events this fall. “Kids’ Club has donated over $900,000 to local programs,” said Green. “We hope to reach the $1,000,000 milestone this year.”

Students at Breakfast for Bedding were excited to pick out comforters, sheets and gift cards to ease the financial pressure of equipping a dorm room. Ibeth was thinking about the moment when she trades her bedroom at home for a freshman dorm at Clark University where she will double major in psychology and biology. Ibeth’s parents initially left her sister behind with relatives in Ecuador to emigrate so Ibeth could have the education they never had. She brimmed with confidence for her future. “I was a shy, quiet girl until I attended a sleep-away camp in Maine thanks to the support of Kids’ Club,” she said. “I found my voice there.” Ibeth used that voice as the soloist at the 2019 Memorial Day celebration in Patriots Park. The song? “God Bless America.”