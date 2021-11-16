Uncategorized

Kids’ Club Needs Your Support

November 16, 2021

Dear Friends,

It’s a month of gratitude, and we could not be more thankful for you, our donors, for supporting our mission. Without your generous donations, our work of giving funding aid each year to more than 20 vital community programs serving over 1,500 children right here in Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow would not be possible.

Please renew your support by making an online gift to our 2021 Annual Appeal today.

With your help, we look forward to embarking on our next exciting year of creating opportunities and filling gaps in services for local underserved youth and their families.

Some programs we recently have helped fund include: 

  • Hackley School’s Hudson Scholars program for academically promising middle schoolers to help inspire college dreams early;

  • RSHM LIFE Center’s Smarty Saturdays program for 3rd – 5th graders to expose them to cultural, arts, historic and environmental resources;

  • Tarrytown Union Free School District’s Youth and Teen Mental Health First Aid programs in order to fortify the social and emotional well-being of students in our school district;

  • TaSH Farmers Market’s TaSH Tokens program so that families struggling with food insecurity may “purchase” fresh, local and healthy foods at the Market;

  • Village of Tarrytown’s Day and Tot Camps, so that every child has access to safe and enriching summer activities; and

  • Warner Library’s Early Literacy and STEM at Home programs to engage more children in reading, creating and experimenting.

These are just a few of the dozens of impactful programs that Kids’ Club aids with meaningful and responsible financial support that is flexible in meeting local needs as they arise. (Please click here to learn more about the many programs we support for children of all ages.)

But we need your help to continue this crucial work.

Won’t you please join us in strengthening our community by making a donation to Kids’ Club today?

And remember, because our Board of Directors pays for all administrative expenses, 100% of your donation goes directly to help the needs of local families.


With sincere gratitude,

Kids’ Club’s Board of Directors
(Click here for a list of current Directors)

