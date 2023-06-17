Kids’ Club Donors Supply Bedding For SHHS Students Headed for College in the Fall

June 17, 2023

They are ready for college—academically, but some graduating Sleepy Hollow High School seniors from low-income families with limited resources may not be able to afford sheets or towels or other necessities other students may take for granted.

For the tenth year, the Kids’ Club of Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow hosted its “Breakfast for Bedding” event to collect bedding as well as gift cards these students can use to furnish their rooms when they get to campus in the fall. This year, there were nearly 40 qualified recipients. Many of them prepared for college in programs like the school district’s “Application Ready” or Latino U’s College Access FASFSA Information Session and Boot Camp, which is partially founded by contributions from Kids’ Club. Some of the students came to the breakfast, where they chatted with guests about their plans for the future and shared ways in which other Kids Club-supported programs helped them achieve their goals.

More than 30 donors attended the breakfast while others contributed online. All told, the club collected more than 175 bedding items and gift cards, which the school’s Guidance Department will distribute.

“To say that Kids’ Club donors have touched the lives of this year’s graduating class of SHHS seniors would be an understatement,” said Kids Club President Jennifer Green. “Because of the generosity of our donors, Kids’ Club has been able to help enrich, encourage and educate these students for 14 years, and we are so excited to see what they will achieve next!”