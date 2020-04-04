Kids’ Club Celebrates Ten Year Anniversary with One Million Dollars Donated

By Karen Sims

It seems ages ago that children and supports of The Kids Club of Tarrytown gathered at the Religious of the Sacred Heart of Mary (RSHM) LIFE Center to celebrate the organization’s birthday. Yet it was only March 12. A much grander event was scheduled to take place at the Warner Library that afternoon, but growing concern over the virus limited the crowd to a handful of officials: Sleepy Hollow Mayor Ken Wray and, on behalf of Mayor Drew Fixell, Village Trustee Becky McGovern, who proclaimed March 12th to be “Kids Club Day.”

However small the party, the big number for the day remained the same: one million, representing the number of dollars raised for the benefit of the underserved children of Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow over the decade. For the last ten years, Kids’ Club has been a local organization that has provided grants, volunteers, and support to a variety of organizations in Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow. They have fostered and helped run over 20 educational, developmental, and financial programs for underserved families in the community, extending their assistance to over 1,500 children. The RSHM LIFE (Learning is for Everyone) program is one of Kid’s Clubs more important beneficiaries, and as part of their tenth anniversary, Kids’ Club President Jennifer Liddy and Director Shiloh Makey presented the program’s Executive Director Sr. Susan Gardella with a check in that amount.