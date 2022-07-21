Kids and Cops Have Fun Despite the Heat

July 21, 2022

By Barrett Seaman–

Hundreds of Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow kids, including 40 who came by bus from the Life Center in Sleepy Hollow, turned out at Tarrytown’s Pierson Park Thursday afternoon for a free community event hosted by the Tarrytown Police Department and P.B.A. It was part of a series of such events designed to give the village’s kids a chance to get to know their cops.

In anticipation of a passing thunderstorm that briefly brought hail and high winds, the event was delayed for an hour. The change did little to clear the stifling humidity that has blanketed the area all week. Undaunted, the kids poured into giant inflatable jungle gyms and slides, then lined up for free cotton candy, ice cream and water—all paid for by the department and the P.B.A.

