Advertisement
  • Schindler Cleaning Companies
  • Abbott House
Tarrytown News

Kids and Cops Have Fun Despite the Heat

• Bookmarks: 3 • Comments: 1

Temperatures in the mid-nineties did not dissuade kids from inflated fun and food
July 21, 2022

By Barrett Seaman–

Hundreds of Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow kids, including 40 who came by bus from the Life Center in Sleepy Hollow, turned out at Tarrytown’s Pierson Park Thursday afternoon for a free community event hosted by the Tarrytown Police Department and P.B.A. It was part of a series of such events designed to give the village’s kids a chance to get to know their cops.

What could be better than a chance to climb a giant inflatable slide?

In anticipation of a passing thunderstorm that briefly brought hail and high winds, the event was delayed for an hour. The change did little to clear the stifling humidity that has blanketed the area all week. Undaunted, the kids poured into giant inflatable jungle gyms and slides, then lined up for free cotton candy, ice cream and water—all paid for by the department and the P.B.A.

Advertisement
Advertise in The Hudson Independent - Westchester Rivertown's community news
From left to right, Police Officer John Garro, Sgt Dennis Smith, Police Officer Matt Garro (yes, they are brothers, born and raised in Tarrytown) with Mayor Karen Brown and Chief John Barbalet.
Read or leave a comment on this story...

Help Keep Journalism Independent
Your contribution will help us continue to provide news that is pertinent to residents, businesses and students in the rivertowns of the lower Hudson Valley. Click here to donate...



Advertisement
Andrea Martone - real estate in Sleepy Hollow, Tarrytown and the Rivertowns
Kids and Cops Have Fun Despite the Heat

Kids and Cops Have Fun Despite the Heat

July 21, 2022
By Barrett Seaman-- Hundreds of Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow kids, including 40 who came by bus from the Life Center...
Read More
Ann Wilson at the Capitol: Samples from a Long Career

Ann Wilson at the Capitol: Samples from a Long Career

July 20, 2022
By Dave Gil de Rubio-- Playing live music is in Ann Wilson’s blood. The San Diego native not only craves...
Read More
Kidsave: An Adoption Tryout

Kidsave: An Adoption Tryout

July 19, 2022
By Aurora Horn— Rebecca Heck, who lives in Sleepy Hollow, is hosting a young girl named Violet. Violet is from...
Read More
Tarrytown Adds Four New Officers–All Home Grown

Tarrytown Adds Four New Officers–All Home Grown

July 15, 2022
This week, the Tarrytown Police Department welcomed four new officers who were sworn in by Mayor Brown at a special...
Read More
Green Landscaping:Village Gets More Electrified

Green Landscaping:Village Gets More Electrified

July 15, 2022
By Dean Gallea Tarrytown has received a $5000 grant from NYSERDA’s Clean Energy Communities program, an incentive program for municipalities...
Read More
After Round One of The (British) Open, Sleepy Hollow’s Cameron Young Led the Field

After Round One of The (British) Open, Sleepy Hollow’s Cameron Young Led the Field

July 14, 2022
By Barrett Seaman— Longtime members of Sleepy Hollow Country Club can remember the boy Cameron Young out on the course,...
Read More
Patriots FC: In It to Win It at the National Level

Patriots FC: In It to Win It at the National Level

July 14, 2022
By Tom Pedulla-- Irvington’s Michael Friedlander began nurturing a dream 11 years ago. He would start a girls’ youth soccer...
Read More
COVID Counts Are Up Again. Does Anybody Care?

COVID Counts Are Up Again. Does Anybody Care?

July 13, 2022
By Barrett Seaman-- The Town of Greenburgh has announced that all visitors, including attendees at Town Council meetings, are required...
Read More
Irvington Shakespeare Company’s Free Outdoor Festival To Serenade the Rivertowns, July 15-31

Irvington Shakespeare Company’s Free Outdoor Festival To Serenade the Rivertowns, July 15-31

July 12, 2022
By Paula Romanow Etzel— “This bud of love by summer’s ripening breath may prove a beauteous flower when next we...
Read More
Phelps Director Honored for Excellence in Hyperbaric Medicine

Phelps Director Honored for Excellence in Hyperbaric Medicine

July 12, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo---  A physician at Phelps Hospital in Sleepy Hollow has been recognized for his work in the field...
Read More
3 recommended
print iconPrint
1 notes
21 views
bookmark icon