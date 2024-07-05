Kiddie Ride Derails at Carnival in Dobbs Ferry

July 5, 2024

By Rick Pezzullo—

Holiday fun at a local carnival temporarily came to a frightening halt July 4 when a kiddie rollercoaster derailed in Dobbs Ferry.

According to the Dobbs Ferry Volunteer Ambulance Corps, members were notified by Dobbs Ferry Police shortly after 4 p.m. of a “derailment” of a ride at the village’s Waterfront Park.

Three crew members stationed at the park responded with police and the Dobbs Ferry Fire Department quickly and encountered a five-year-old girl who was on the ride.

Ambulance Corps personnel assessed the child and released her on the scene with no injuries. A mother and her child were also reportedly on the Orient Express ride at the time but did not require any medical attention.

Police and firefighters, along with some adults on the scene, worked to stabilize the ride. An investigation was launched into what caused the mishap and all rides were shut down. The concessions and games remained open.

Shamrock Rides and Amusements, based out of Milton, NY., was the operator of the rides.