Advertisement
  • Schindler Cleaning Companies
  • Abbott House
Health News

Kevin J. Plunkett Named As Phelps Community Board Chair

Kevin J. Plunkett
July 1, 2022

The Phelps Hospital Community Board has elected Kevin J. Plunkett, of Tarrytown, as its new chair. In this role, Mr. Plunkett will lead the community board as it represents the viewpoint and perspective of the community while serving as ambassador-at-large for Phelps. Joining him as officers are former board chair Kenneth Taber and Alfred “Fred” Mascia, as vice chairs. Loretta London will serve as Secretary. All will serve two-year terms.

Plunkett has served on the Phelps Community Board for four years. He recently co-chaired Phelps Champagne Ball in October 2021, which raised funds to construct the new Thomas E. and Alice Marie Hales Caregivers Center. Currently, he is the director of strategic initiatives for the Simone Development Companies, a real estate investment company. He served eight years as deputy county executive under Rob Astorino. He has worked in Westchester County and in New York City at both international and regional law firms and also served as an assistant district attorney in Westchester County.

Kenneth Taber, who served for five years as the chair of Phelps Community Board, will remain as vice chair. He is a senior litigation partner of law firm Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP, where for more than a decade, he led the firm’s 200-attorney Litigation section. His clients have included former Mayor Michael Bloomberg, the cities of New York, Philadelphia and San Francisco, and the States of New Jersey and Delaware. Mr. Taber also serves on Northwell Health’s Board of Trustees, and the Quality Assurance and Legal Affairs committees of that Board.

Advertisement
  • LOOK Cinemas Dobbs Ferry
  • Advertise in The Hudson Independent - Westchester Rivertown's community news
  • LOOK Cinemas Dobbs Ferry

 Elected as chair of the board’s nominating committee, Alfred “Fred” Mascia will also serve as the board’s vice chair. A leader in the commodities industry for more than 40 years, Mascia served as vice president of the Gelderrman Division of F.S. Stone and as a member of the New York Mercantile Exchange, the Coffee Sugar Cocoa Exchange and the New York Cotton Exchange. Active in the community, Mr. Mascia is a board member of the Burn Care Everywhere Foundation, volunteered with the Tarrytown Fire Department and is active with the Elizabeth Mascia Childcare Center

Named as secretary of Phelps Community Board, Loretta London has worked in several roles at the American Heart Association providing guidance on quality assurance, and system improvements for clinical program, and as the vice president of quality and clinical operations at New York Community Hospital. She also serves on Northwell Health’s committee for community health. She is a past president and board member of Healing the Children-Florida, Inc. She received her master’s in health care, health administration and holds a Master of Science degree from Sacred Heart University. All three officers began their two-year terms in May.

Advertisement
Andrea Martone - real estate in Sleepy Hollow, Tarrytown and the Rivertowns
Kevin J. Plunkett Named As Phelps Community Board Chair

Kevin J. Plunkett Named As Phelps Community Board Chair

July 1, 2022
The Phelps Hospital Community Board has elected Kevin J. Plunkett, of Tarrytown, as its new chair. In this role, Mr....
Read More
On a Course to Greatness

On a Course to Greatness

June 30, 2022
By Tom Pedulla— If determination matters – and it certainly does – look for Dobbs Ferry’s Jonathan Oakes to excel...
Read More
At Irvington’s Juneteenth Celebration, a Dedication of Sacred Ground

At Irvington’s Juneteenth Celebration, a Dedication of Sacred Ground

June 29, 2022
The third annual Juneteenth celebration in Irvington had a new dimension this year. In preparation for the installment of artist...
Read More
Shimsky Soundly Defeats Abinanti in Democratic Primary

Shimsky Soundly Defeats Abinanti in Democratic Primary

June 29, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo--- Westchester County Legislator MaryJane Shimsky will likely be heading to Albany next year after defeating six-term incumbent...
Read More
Where To Get COVID Vaccinations For Your Child

Where To Get COVID Vaccinations For Your Child

June 28, 2022
  VaxUpWeschester has been compiling a list of doctors, clinics and pharmacies that are providing vaccines for adolescents: For general...
Read More
Westchester Enacts Law to Protect Abortion Clinics

Westchester Enacts Law to Protect Abortion Clinics

June 28, 2022
By Barrett Seaman— In a swift reaction to the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v, Wade, the Westchester County Board...
Read More
Roe Reversal Sparks Local Demonstrations, Signaling Fear of Further Loss of Rights

Roe Reversal Sparks Local Demonstrations, Signaling Fear of Further Loss of Rights

June 26, 2022
By Barrett Seaman-- The weekend was supposed to be a celebration of gay rights. Pride rallies and parades as Pride...
Read More
A “Ghost Bike” Now Rests On Broadway In Sleepy Hollow

A “Ghost Bike” Now Rests On Broadway In Sleepy Hollow

June 26, 2022
By Barrett Seaman-- More than a dozen rivertown cyclists and as many members of the family of Luis Zhizhpon gathered...
Read More
Sleepy Hollow High Class of 2022 Graduates

Sleepy Hollow High Class of 2022 Graduates

June 25, 2022
  Sleepy Hollow High School Class of 2022 received their diplomas June 23 at Doc Rasbeck Athletic Field. The following...
Read More
Regeneron Breaks Ground on Its Tarrytown Campus Expansion

Regeneron Breaks Ground on Its Tarrytown Campus Expansion

June 23, 2022
By Barrett Seaman-- A year after announcing that it would spend $1.8 billion to expand its research and preclinical manufacturing...
Read More
print iconPrint
0 notes
0 views
bookmark icon