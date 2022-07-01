Kevin J. Plunkett Named As Phelps Community Board Chair

July 1, 2022

The Phelps Hospital Community Board has elected Kevin J. Plunkett, of Tarrytown, as its new chair. In this role, Mr. Plunkett will lead the community board as it represents the viewpoint and perspective of the community while serving as ambassador-at-large for Phelps. Joining him as officers are former board chair Kenneth Taber and Alfred “Fred” Mascia, as vice chairs. Loretta London will serve as Secretary. All will serve two-year terms.

Plunkett has served on the Phelps Community Board for four years. He recently co-chaired Phelps Champagne Ball in October 2021, which raised funds to construct the new Thomas E. and Alice Marie Hales Caregivers Center. Currently, he is the director of strategic initiatives for the Simone Development Companies, a real estate investment company. He served eight years as deputy county executive under Rob Astorino. He has worked in Westchester County and in New York City at both international and regional law firms and also served as an assistant district attorney in Westchester County.

Kenneth Taber, who served for five years as the chair of Phelps Community Board, will remain as vice chair. He is a senior litigation partner of law firm Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP, where for more than a decade, he led the firm's 200-attorney Litigation section. His clients have included former Mayor Michael Bloomberg, the cities of New York, Philadelphia and San Francisco, and the States of New Jersey and Delaware. Mr. Taber also serves on Northwell Health's Board of Trustees, and the Quality Assurance and Legal Affairs committees of that Board.





Elected as chair of the board’s nominating committee, Alfred “Fred” Mascia will also serve as the board’s vice chair. A leader in the commodities industry for more than 40 years, Mascia served as vice president of the Gelderrman Division of F.S. Stone and as a member of the New York Mercantile Exchange, the Coffee Sugar Cocoa Exchange and the New York Cotton Exchange. Active in the community, Mr. Mascia is a board member of the Burn Care Everywhere Foundation, volunteered with the Tarrytown Fire Department and is active with the Elizabeth Mascia Childcare Center

Named as secretary of Phelps Community Board, Loretta London has worked in several roles at the American Heart Association providing guidance on quality assurance, and system improvements for clinical program, and as the vice president of quality and clinical operations at New York Community Hospital. She also serves on Northwell Health’s committee for community health. She is a past president and board member of Healing the Children-Florida, Inc. She received her master’s in health care, health administration and holds a Master of Science degree from Sacred Heart University. All three officers began their two-year terms in May.